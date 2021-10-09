EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Pratap Singh on Satya Paul's new collection, future collaborations, Diet Sabya and more

With a heritage of printmaking, Satya Paul has been known for its vibrant coloured outfits and sarees. Rajesh Pratap Singh was labelled the brand's new creative director last year, following which the brand's founder, Satya Paul breathed his last earlier this year.

Known for experimenting with everything from fabrics to colours and even textures, Singh's takeover of the brand meant giving the brand a fresh look and feel.

At the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, Rajesh Pratap Singh showcased his Satya Paul collection which paid ode to the late designer with 'The Master of Words' collection. We talked to the Delhi-based designer to see what's in store, his inspirations and more for this line.

Tell us about the collection you're showcasing at LFW - its inspirations, how long it took to create...

The Master’s Words is an exciting, new collection that brings questions of sustainability to the forefront. We’re exploring the idea of circular living in both practical and deeper ways.

It took us around 3 and a half months to create this collection, but we are very happy with the results.

Fashion keeps changing, how have you managed to reinvent yourself to remain relevant?

Our job as designers is to solve problems. We need to know what the time needs, and what the consumer wants. Many times, evolution depends upon going against what is considered trendy. It can be counterintuitive, but ultimately, rewarding.



Is there something you haven't forayed into yet (in terms of materials, patterns, etc.) that you'd like to explore soon?

Yes, lots! There are so many new and old materials we haven’t worked on yet. There’s a whole universe to be discovered and that’s what keeps us up at night.

Do you think fashion today needs watchdogs like Diet Sabya?

With the way social media works now, a watchdog like Diet Sabya is inevitable. There’s no room to hide, and transparency is necessary. It is imperative for brands to take a stand. When we’re looking to engage with a wider audience, we have to accept everything that comes with it, including voices like Diet Sabya.

If you could collaborate with, which designer would you be keen on working with and why?

Well, I’m working with Satya Paul right now, and that’s enough! In the future though, I’d love to work with some architects, surgeons, auto engineers, and interior designers.

What has been the biggest change you've witnessed since you turned creative director for Satya Paul?

When we began, the industry was nascent -- we were simply invested in giving the industry an identity. We started off with two different fashion weeks, one in Mumbai and one in Delhi. But, a lot of positive changes have happened since then. A combined fashion week is very exciting, and many of the structural and organizational changes that have taken place for the industry are promising.

