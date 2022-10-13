EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi as a muse for Anju Modi's FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week collection & more

It's all fun here! With FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 back to do what it does best, it's bringing all light, colours, fittings, smiles, and applauses within a swanky setting. A few fashion designers and celebrity showstoppers wrapped up many creative rounds yesterday and the night before. Today, the love lives on as the next set is up on stage attracting hearts and flashlights alike. Actress Sanjana Sanghi is happily welcomed once again as the diva of the moment, to be clear, a muse. This time around she walked for Anju Modi, a costume designer behind the big movie names Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela.

The Dil Bechara actress knows what it takes to be on the ramp. If you ask us, Sanjana's style can guide you towards too many chic looks. Keeping her undeniable charm on, she arrived gracefully on the most happening stage currently in Mumbai dressed in an Anju Modi indo-western ensemble. The designer's inspiration behind the 'Damayanti' collection showcased here is credited to the works of one of the renowned painters in India, Raja Ravi Varma.

Sanjana's silk dhoti pant was teamed with a maroon-red velvet bralette and a black open and crop jacket which featured intricate gold embroidered work and mini sleeves. Topped off with a very traditional and classy shawl, her look was accessorised with juttis, a choker necklace, and tiered jhumkas.

As our interests rest both in the stunning showstopper and her ensemble, Pinkvilla went in for an exclusive chat, and here are some new details we learned about the actress.

1) Sanjana as Damayanti, how new is this to you, and what does it feel like to be dressed as her? A: To be given this absolutely grand honour of being and becoming Damayanti on the grand stage of Lakme Fashion Week by the iconic Anju Modi is beyond my imagination. When I was a kid, my father who is very, very passionate about Mahabharat he would read out stories about Damayanti and I remember her as a symbol of intelligence and resilience. She being Raja Ravi Verma's most popular and loved muse, I can only hope that one is able to do justice! I am truly just revelling in the joy of getting to do this as an artist.

2) Thoughts about you as a showstopper for Anju Modi's collection? A: Anju Modi by all means is one of the firsts in Indian couture and Indian fashion. Probably while I was speaking with her, it happened to be maybe her 32nd year of being at Fashion Week. She is iconic and legendary. I, of course, had her on my dream list but I only thought I am very many years away from making it, and this year when I got a call from her, I was in shock. I am so grateful and so incredibly excited and feeling so energized to be doing this with her and that she has entrusted me with this very special collection. It is sustainable, I am wearing an antique piece. It is nothing like we've ever seen before and so in Indian tradition and culture.

3) If you could style this showstopper ensemble your way, what accessories would you pick? A: I wouldn't, and I truly mean this, I wouldn't do it any other way. This is hundred percent traditional, it is old-school, classic and you know, classic is always modern, always contemporary, because it is timeless. So, because it's truly how precious each piece that is coming together to make this entire ensemble, I wouldn't come minutely in the way of it and I love it just the way it is.

4) Your closet is currently ruled by? A: My closet is currently and forever ruled by denim. Lots and lots of denim.

5) A fashion trend you cannot get enough of? A: I mean, if denim were a trend, then that. Also, the one that I cannot get enough of is wearing my classic Jaipuri Indian prints with sneakers. That combination for me I think is the perfect definition of who I am and even if it goes out of style, I don't even know if it's in style, but I will keep doing it.

6) An outfit you've recently added to your closet? A: Post the show today, it's going to be this beautiful antique piece created out of sustainable fabric that defines today's collection. That's going to make sure to make its way to my closet.

7) What ensemble do you have in mind for Diwali celebrations? A: Being a North Indian, being from Delhi, all my Mumbai friends are very, very taken aback by my uber-enthusiasm for Diwali season because growing up in Delhi, it would start three weeks before Diwali would come. So, the outfits are all set. It is a mixture of pantsuits in Indian prints, some kinds of dhotis and crop tops, and classic sarees. I don't end up wearing lehengas as much to Diwali parties, I don't know, somehow because I feel most comfortable in a classic saree or an Indo-fusion vibe. That is what is ruling the festive outfit situation now.