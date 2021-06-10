EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi on her skincare, hair care secrets, how she would style Deepika Padukone & more

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sanjana Sanghi talks all things fashion and beauty. Watch video

The Dil Bechara actress, Sanjana Sanghi is slowly trying to find her place in the beauty and fashion industry one gorgeous outfit at a time. The actress who was brought up in Delhi was completely unaware of the makeup and beauty trends around the world. She was someone who grew up with just a kajal stick and called it a day. ‘She didn’t let me own a blow dryer until two years ago,’ she says, talking about her mother. So, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opens up about how she was introduced into the fashion and beauty world and how she’s slowly learning the little hacks.

Sanjana also talks about fashion and the Bollywood actress whose style she resonates with the most. The actress also opens up about that one outfit she isn’t too bold enough to wear (Hint: It’s red!) but promises that you might see her wear it in the future. In a fun segment ahead, we also ask her ‘What if she would turn into a stylist for a day?’ then, how she would style and .

Coming back to beauty, she says, ‘Your mom or your Nani, who are the female influencers in your life really determine how you look at makeup and skincare.’ She’s someone who grew up with home remedies and swears by the latest one she has discovered.

Watch the video to know more:

