EXCLUSIVE: Shahnaz Husain on completing 50 years in the beauty industry, her journey so far & more

In India, for many years, the name Shahnaz Husain ran synonymous with the beauty industry. The beauty mogul is a self-made woman and completes 50 years in the business this year. We caught up with the Padma Shri award winner to chat about how her brand came to be, advice for those entering the beauty industry today and more.

On your completion of 50 years in the beauty business is a momentous occasion. What are your feelings about it?

I have always said “Beauty is not merely my career. It is the sole purpose of my existence.” For me, the year 2021 has special significance, as I have completed 50 eventful years in the beauty industry. From one small herbal salon to a global network, it is a phenomenal journey for me. I hope that my journey to success will inspire women to follow their dreams with faith and courage. For me, it is a dream come true to see the worldwide recognition of Ayurveda. I strongly believe that Indian plant power will lead the international cosmetic industry within the next decade. It has been tested by the most exacting test of all…..the Test of Time!

Your name is your fame: Was it your childhood dream to be what you are today?

Everyone knows that the name and face behind the brand is, herself, trained in cosmetology and cosmetic therapy. My dream was to be somebody who makes a difference. But, I had never planned it this way. As is well known, I was married at the age of 15 and was a mother by the time I was 16 years old. Life seemed perfect, but I was bored with the drudgery of endless routine. Then the mental upheaval began. I was always interested in beauty and in making others beautiful, so I decided on beauty as a career. I was determined to get the best training possible and worked my way to the prized institutions of the West, to learn cosmetic chemistry and cosmetology, by writing articles for the Iran Tribune, as my husband was posted in Tehran at the time.

From one small salon to having your products sold worldwide, how did you develop your entrepreneurial calibre?

I may have started small, but I always think big. I believe that nothing is impossible. I also believed that India has a great deal to offer the rest of the world. So, I decided to take India’s herbal heritage to every corner of the globe, by blending our ancient system of Ayurveda with advanced techniques, so that it is relevant to modern cosmetic care. Apart from establishing customised beauty care, I also followed unique business strategies. Even at a time, when the demand for the product is sustained through commercial advertising, I have not relied on it. Instead, I relied on word of mouth and the fact that a satisfied client is the best advertisement.

Why do you think Ayurvedic beauty care has become popular worldwide?

Today, the world is looking at Ayurveda with enlightened eyes. Indeed, there is great interest in Ayurveda in many countries, prompting study and scientific research, to assess it in scientific terms. During the last few decades, there has been a worldwide “back to nature” trend. We have seen naturalism and the “total wellness” concept come into the lifestyle. So, it is only natural that the world will look at a holistic system like Ayurveda. As it is Yoga and Meditation have become very popular worldwide. There is a growing global market for alternative medicine and organic Ayurvedic products. The modern world woke up to the fact that the human body responds positively to Ayurvedic remedies, while it has a resistance towards synthetic and chemical ingredients. We also cannot overlook Ayurveda’s long history of safe human usage. Another important benefit is that Ayurveda contains the painstakingly recorded knowledge of a staggering number of plant products and natural substances, with their particular healing effects and benefits.

What was the impact of the pandemic on the beauty salon business?

The lockdown and Covid-19 have certainly impacted the beauty industry negatively. The negative effects are more pronounced where the beauty salon and spa business are concerned. Due to the lockdown, beauty salons were closed. When it opened, it was in a controlled environment. New methods of working and interacting with customers were put in place. With the second wave, beauty salons were closed again.

What would be your advice to those wishing to enter the beauty field?

First of all, professional qualifications and training is the order of the day. So, it is very essential today to acquire professional and vocational training in beauty. If you can get advanced training and also specialise in some aspects, it can be an advantage. Believe in yourself and your own abilities. Keep learning. Have the courage to say “I don’t know this, but I can learn it.” Have the ability to adapt and adjust, because one has to adapt to the changing demands of the market and trends. This is a business in which trends keep changing. The sky is the limit, but one should have relentless determination to excel and the ability for sheer hard work. Never give up. If you never give up, you cannot fail.

You have said that your philanthropic work has remained the nerve centre of your entrepreneurial success. What are some causes you believe in?

I wanted to make a positive contribution towards empowering the less privileged and physically challenged to make them financially independent and self-reliant. I started my free beauty training course for the speech and hearing impaired in 1984. It was inaugurated by the then President of India, late Dr Giani Zail Singh. Later, I started free courses for the visually impaired. I also wrote a book on beauty, which has been put into Braille for the students. We also offer free vocational training in beauty and career opportunities to acid attack survivors. I am also involved in Government Skill Development through my beauty academy for Training and Certifying under-privileged women in the beauty and wellness industry.

What is the philosophy of life that you live by?

I do not believe in destiny. I believe that you can make your own destiny. You can be what you will yourself to be. I have always had a positive attitude towards life. I have welcomed challenges and have looked at them as opportunities. I always look ahead with optimism, yet I can never rest on my laurels. My philosophy of life has also been, “Do your best and leave the rest to the Will of God.”Happiness and sadness, success and failure are different aspects of life. They are transient, ever-changing. What remains constant is inner spiritual strength. It helps one to remain firm, even when one is buffeted by the tempest of life.

Here's wishing the beauty guru a happy 50th anniversary!

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Khushi to Shanaya Kapoor: Celebs who decked up for Raksha Bandhan & what they wore