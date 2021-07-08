EXCLUSIVE: Shahnaz Husain on Dilip Kumar: He was a dear friend & always encouraged me in my work

The beauty guru recalls the time she spent with the late legendary actor and his always encouraging nature towards her passion.

One of the popular names that run synonymous with the beauty industry in India, is Shahnaz Husain. The beauty guru has made a large contribution to the Indian beauty field.

Yesterday, the entire film fraternity as well as die-hard Bollywood fans experienced the loss of a legend, Dilip Kumar.

The yesteryear actor passed away at the age of 98 and his contribution to the Indian film industry was acknowledged by every actor in the form of social media posts and their presence at his funeral.

But it wasn't just actors who had fond memories of the late legend. Directors, makeup artists and more took to their social media handles to share fond memories of the star. Shahnaz Husain, known for her contribution to the Indian beauty industry also recalled a sweet moment she shared with the late actor. "I remember him as a dear friend and a wonderful human being,” says Shahnaz about the late actor who inaugurated her first salon for men in Delhi.

Today, many years later after his passing, Husain was invoked by his memories of that day when he was there and opened her new salon. Kumar has always encouraged her work, according to the beauty guru who runs the show today. "The void left by him can never be filled. He will always remain an inspiration to future generations of actors."

Now, after his passing, a good way to commemorate him according to Shahnaz Husain is to "Celebrate his life, his immeasurable talent and achievements," in our own way.

Credits :shahnaz husain group

