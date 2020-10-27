EXCLUSIVE: Sherine Singh on a makeup tip swears by & the kitchen ingredient that does MIRACLES to her skin

An upcoming actor in the industry today, Sherine Singh talks about all she does to stay fit, look good and reveals the secrets behind her flawless skin.

For actors and models, the struggle is never easy. One such diva who has managed to climb the ladder and is getting noticed is Sherine Singh. The model-turned-actor has seen her fair share of struggle while getting to where she is. The actress who is a go-getter and will not stop till she gets what she wants, in a candid chat with us about the simpler things in life, how she manages to stay fit, look good and also shares a word of advice to those who want to get into the limelight.

How did you get into acting?

I didn’t get into acting, in fact, acting got to me. I always wanted to be an actor since my childhood. Bollywood has been an inspiration to every kid in India. In school, I use to do stage performances and loved what I did. From there onwards I got interested in acting and there was no looking back.

Describe your journey in one word

Challenging

The best part of being an actor today is...

The actor today has to be a good performer apart from being an entertainer. So one is given an opportunity depending on his performance. There are many more platforms and opportunities for actors to choose from available today then there were before.

Is there a worst part to being an actor?

I won’t say the worst part but yes definitely, it takes a lot of time for an actor to get noticed. It’s a time taking task.

What does your fitness routine look like?

An actor has to be fit both from the body and mind. Fitness and practice go hand in hand. So I definitely work on my fitness by doing a good gym workout or at times when my body is tired, I prefer yoga. Fitness is a lifestyle one has to follow if he wants to be an actor.

One makeup tip you've learnt that you can share with us?

I love dark eyebrows. They look really beautiful! When I’m in hurry to get ready it’s just those dark eyebrows and some gloss and you’re done.

Some fashion tips you swear by?

Denim dresses never go out of style. When you are too confused about what to wear just pull out one of those denim dresses or white shirts for casuals. When the hair is messed and you don’t have much time for it I think a high pony really looks classy with anything you wear. It definitely makes you look much younger too.

How do you keep your hair and skin blemish-free in spite of makeup?

The hair and skin must always be clean that’s really important. After makeup one has to clean their face really well.

Also staying hydrated is very very important. If you drink enough liquids you would never get blemishes.

The hair should be washed as often as possible so there's no chance of dandruff or hair loss.

Your go-to DIY kitchen ingredient for flawless skin is...

Ice cubes! Ohh they work wonders for the skin tightening, open pores and wrinkles. I would highly recommend using ice cubes daily on your face. Use can make ice cubes out of coffee, milk, aloe vera, coconut water depending on your skin type and requirement.

If not an actor what would you be?

A writer

A word of advice to newcomers?

It’s not an easy way up. One has to have patience, be focused and be confident.

