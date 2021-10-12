EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Sancheti on COVID 19 influencing her vibrant collection, minimalist agenda & more

For the unversed, Nagpur-based fashion designer, Shruti Sancheti is one of the renowned faces in the Indian fashion industry. Her innate sense of style blended with comfort has impressed the fashion savants over the years and continues to do so. And we saw her philanthropic spirit last year as she distributed 5000 masks to the Delhi Police for #ProjectMaskIndia that garnered huge admiration among her colleagues.

Day 4 of the FDCI x LFW saw Sancheti's Spring/ Summer 2022 collection 'Maverick Travel' that boasted of paisleys, florals and her love for vibrant colours and patterns. Keeping in mind how people have been yearning to travel after being confined to their homes for over two years, her summer collection was full of hope and a breath of fresh air. As she completes her 10th year at LFW, we got a chance with her to spill the beans on her latest collection, trends and the pandemic.



First, your collection at the FDCI X LFW exuded vibrance and summery vibes. What was your inspiration behind it?

The world has really changed and 2020 was a year parallel to none. But we have emerged stronger. It was my first ever 'phygital' show and also marked my tenth-year debut at the LFW. All of us are feeling very optimistic, hoping for a better future and we are yearning to travel as things are looking different. So my whole inspiration was that the whole world is free and we are able to travel with unrestricted boundaries. It is all about celebrating travel, travelling across continents. The entire idea was to feel good about everything as we have lived in enough misery for the last one and a half years. So everything was about feeling good and feeling vibrant.

Co-ords to maxi dresses, your show was all about refreshing prints and lively hues. Do you think these trends are here to stay?

I feel retro has never really gone out of trend. Paisleys, florals and bright colours are very positive and optimistic. After a year and a half of living in misery, we really want to celebrate life and feel happy. So the entire idea was about people coming out in bright colours as one feels very lightweight, easy-breezy yet very stylish in them. Paisleys and florals have always found a way in my collection every time and fashion is so cyclical so the 70s are a very strong inspiration for me. The whole thing is about feeling optimistic and looking towards a brighter future.

"Minimalism" has quite resonated with millennials. And your latest collection was a manifestation of it. Are you a fan of this trend?

I always feel that "less is more" and editing is a stronger challenge than adding more. My collection is all about restrained elegance and understated luxury. My collection is all about an amalgamation of minimalistic with some maximalist trends but I am more of a minimalist and I always feel "less is more".

Your designs are all about comfort and style. Is this your personal style statement too?

I feel fashion is art. But fashion is also about back to reality, finding its way to real women's wardrobes who look for comfort, style and things that are practical to wear. The more I see real women wearing my clothes the more joy I get in it. We account for the body flaws which we keep in mind in our designer collection. Any woman who is comfortable will always be stylish and that is my personal style statement and I always believe boho and easy-breezy will never ever go out of style.

Lastly, any celebrity you would like to style?

I would love to see Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wearing my clothes.

What are your thoughts on Shruti Sancheti's timeless summer collection? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: 5 Times Katrina Kaif showed her love for fuss free and vibrant lehengas that are perfect for bridesmaids