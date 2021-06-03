EXCLUSIVE: Snail serum is the WEIRDEST thing I applied on my face: Shruti Haasan on her beauty secrets & more

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress talked about how PCOS wreaked havoc on her skin, her routine and more.

Like every actor, Shruti Haasan too seems like she has flawless skin. Before we're quick to assume, the diva corrects us and says that while she's blessed with good skin from both her parents, it is her hormones and PCOS which causes acne breakouts on her skin. The diva, in a tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla, revealed all that she does to ensure her skin remains in a good condition.

For any actress, with the amount of makeup they have on during shoots, getting breakouts is quite common. The diva's remedy during such cases? "I swear by Salicylic acid," she says - be it in a face wash, serum or anything else. Apart from that, the diva is also a huge fan of oiling. "I love oils for my hair, my skin," she says and revealed that she often even consumes half a teaspoon of oil!

One DIY remedy the actress swears by to get rid of a tan, the one most Indian struggle with, is potato and milk.

The beauty world has seen some of the weirdest ingredients come and go. When asked if Shruti had tried and tested any of these, the actress revealed that she has used snail serum on her skin!"I was like, doesn't this come out of the snail's butthole and I'm putting it on my face?"

She went on to recollect the experience and even describe it for us! "When we see snails when you're kids... I used to be like the snail is doing susu and I was like oh my God, I'm putting that on my face," she expressed candidly.

The diva also went on to reveal that she isn't a fan of the one beauty holy grail most of us swear by - Aloe Vera since she doesn't like the smell of it.

In addition to this, Shruti also talked about being trolled for her black lipstick, the best beauty advice she's been given and more. Check out the video to get all the scoop!

