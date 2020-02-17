EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria reveals how she'd style Ananya Panday and what you’d find her wearing on a date

Tara Sutaria revealed in an exclusive tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla on what you would find her wearing on a date and how she would style her Student of the Year 2 co-star, Ananya Panday. Check it out

The student of the Year 2 debutante, Tara Sutaria has definitely turned heads when it comes to fashion and beauty and there’s no denying that! The actress has always been on top of her game as she ensures to always look her best when she steps out. While this is the case, we exclusively had a chat with the 24-year-old and in the tête-à-tête the diva definitely spilt quite a lot of beans. Check it out

Tara, if you had to go out on a date, what is your go-to outfit?

On a date, I’d probably wear a maxi dress with wooden bangles and let my hair open in textured waves.

If you were to be a bridesmaid, what outfit would you pick?

Whatever the bride wants me to wear.

If you had to go out for a brunch, what would you wear?

I’d wear white. White is my favourite colour. So, possibly (thinks) a white mini dress and lots and lots of lip gloss.

If you were to turn into a stylist for a day, how would you style Ananya Panday?

Ananya? (thinks). I know she loves to wear hoodies so she’s very comfortable in them. So maybe a big, oversized hoodie with maybe a pair of heels because she always wears sneakers and yes, her makeup game is always on point.

And, how would you style your Marjaavan co-star, ?

I think he is very stylish, he does not need my help.

Do you consider yourself to be stylish?

I love style, lifestyle, decor, beauty and all of these things. It is a very important part of my life. I don’t know if I can say I’m stylish. I think it is for other people to decide.

