EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal reveals the outfits that best suit Katrina Kaif, how he would style her and more
Yesterday made for an interesting day for Vicky Kaushal. The actor walked the runway at Lakme Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 for designer Kunal Rawal. He played showstopper for the designer in a three-piece creation that he looked super handsome in. His look included a knit tee over which he sported a cream-colored waistcoat and a white sherwani that was left open over it. He paired this with white formal trousers to complete the look.
After his show, Kaushal took some time off to chat with Pinkvilla. In an exclusive interview, he discussed how he would dress his close-knit group if he were to turn stylist for a day. If he had to style director and close friend Karan Johar, Vicky said, "I think for a change I'm going to sober him down... I'm going to really test him in a silhouette which is simple and sober."
As for Ranveer Singh, who is always known for his over-the-top looks and knows how to make a fashion statement, Vicky Kaushal said he would not change a thing! "I think he's the king of OTT who owns it like a glove and he's great at that so I think I'm going to fall short of words and ideas for him. He's going to end up giving me ideas while I'm styling him."
When it comes to the leading ladies, for his Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt, "I feel pastel colours look great on her," he said simply.
And when it comes to his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal said he would go with summer outfits. "Really relaxed dresses, breezy ones. Like summer wear or spring wear," he said about the diva who owns literally every outfit she sports!
