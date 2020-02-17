EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal reveals the outfits that best suit Katrina Kaif, how he would style her and more

The Bhoot actor, who walked for Kunal Rawal at Lakme Fashion Week 2020 yesterday, spilled details on how he would style everybody from Katrina Kaif to Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh.

Yesterday made for an interesting day for Vicky Kaushal. The actor walked the runway at Lakme Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 for designer Kunal Rawal. He played showstopper for the designer in a three-piece creation that he looked super handsome in. His look included a knit tee over which he sported a cream-colored waistcoat and a white sherwani that was left open over it. He paired this with white formal trousers to complete the look.

After his show, Kaushal took some time off to chat with Pinkvilla. In an exclusive interview, he discussed how he would dress his close-knit group if he were to turn stylist for a day. If he had to style director and close friend , Vicky said, "I think for a change I'm going to sober him down... I'm going to really test him in a silhouette which is simple and sober."

As for , who is always known for his over-the-top looks and knows how to make a fashion statement, Vicky Kaushal said he would not change a thing! "I think he's the king of OTT who owns it like a glove and he's great at that so I think I'm going to fall short of words and ideas for him. He's going to end up giving me ideas while I'm styling him."

When it comes to the leading ladies, for his Raazi co-star , "I feel pastel colours look great on her," he said simply.

And when it comes to his rumoured girlfriend , Vicky Kaushal said he would go with summer outfits. "Really relaxed dresses, breezy ones. Like summer wear or spring wear," he said about the diva who owns literally every outfit she sports!

Check out the entire interview, where Vicky Kaushal even talks about his ideal date night and what he would wear on a date!

