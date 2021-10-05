EXCLUSIVE: White shirt & jeans are the perfect combo; I'd wear it to my wedding if I could: Designer Ritu Beri

Renowned fashion designer Ritu Beri, was one of the notable guests who represented India at the Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan, along with celebrities like , Aditi Rao Hydari, Boman Irani and more. The designer known for her luxurious creations, in a tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla, talked about her passions, representing India on a global platform, trends and more.

What is it like to represent India on a Global platform?

I believe it is each Indian's responsibility to promote India and I think we've got a lot of strengths - a rich heritage, our prolific history, we have to take it forward and I'm happy and proud that I get an opportunity to do that.

When it comes to your designs, where do you get your inspiration from?

Everywhere! My life, the people I meet, the countries I visit, the seasons. I'm inspired by everything beautiful around me and am always sensitive to things around me. I think it's real life that inspires me.

What are some of the lesser-known struggles of being a designer in India?

I don't believe they were struggles, they were lessons. Every difficulty and problem taught me how to live it up, learn from it. Every challenge was a learning for me so I do believe that in life there is no success without trying.

From the time you began your journey in fashion, to now, what's the one thing that's changed?

When I started there was no such thing as fashion, there was no concept of a fashion designer profession. Today people are more conscious. When I started people dressed for occasions, today people live for fashion. It is a way of life and I think people take the profession more seriously today.

And the one thing that's remained constant?

If you have no passion, there's no fashion. Whether you start or end passion is the constant key to creating good work and good fashion.

Tell us one trend you'd like to see disappear

I'm not so hot in sneakers with formal suits. Men try to be trendy and wear sneakers with formal suits. I like contrast but this just doesn't work for me.

A trend you love and want to experiment with?

For me, blue jeans is a real trendy statement. I feel that even on a formal occasion, with the right fitting jeans you can look really amazing so a white shirt and blue jeans are the perfect combination for anything. I would wear it to my wedding if I could help it!

Three celebs you wish to see in your creations?

Everyone who wears my clothes is a celebrity to me. But I would think a more cerebral woman like Michelle Obama would be great. On another level, I love Billie Eilish. I love her style and would love to dress her.

Among men, it would be Bradley Cooper.

If you could collaborate with any designer, who would it be and why?

I'm not very good at collaborative work. I'm very good at doing my own thing so I'm not sure I would do very well with a collaboration but I guess I would do well if I collaborated with an architect or painter, but not another fashion designer for sure.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Designers Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, Anjul Bhandari & Aishwaryrika Singh on Chikankari's evolution