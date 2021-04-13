EXCLUSIVE:Arpita Mehta on a trend that’s RULING the season, one thing brides forget in their trousseau & more

Fashion designer Arpita Mehta decodes the future of fashion and shares her approach in reinventing herself with fresh designs, her latest collection and more.

The master of extensive mirror work, intricate embroidery and contemporary silhouettes, Arpita Mehta is a designer of a kind. Her minimalistic yet chic designs have been embraced by modern free-spirited women who love to stand out from the crowd. Having got the privilege to dress some of the finest leading actresses like , , and a lot more, Arpita Mehta tells us who she wishes to work again with, setting a benchmark in the fashion industry, her love for kaftans and a lot more in an exclusive interview with us at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

1.Tell us about your latest collection that you showcased at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

My new collection Reflections is primarily a really fun easy-breezy resort line. We developed four prints for the same - floral, abstract and butti print as well as the leaf print. Each of these prints is inspired by women that we believe in. The colours we opted for this season were sand, sea-shore, peppy mango and flaming red. On the whole, it is a beautiful and fun vacay collection that someone could wear to an Island, a beach or even sitting at home.

2. Having completed over a decade in the fashion industry, what were you most pleasantly surprised by on the journey so far?

I feel the past decade has really flown by. You really don’t realise until you reach this benchmark of ten years. I feel that I was blessed as when we started everything was organic and word of mouth. Everyone took to our work naturally and organically. It’s been really nice to see people appreciate our collection season after season and to receive so much love for doing things that we truly believe in has been really exciting.

4.How do you keep reinventing yourself and your designs for them to still look and feel fresh?

Mirror work has always been an extremely important part of all our collections but every season we try to introduce a new element with it. Sometimes we do threads, add some gadhana to add more glam. Two seasons back we added Cowrie shells which have become a signature style of our collection and very recently we added the swayed fringes. So it is very exciting for us to reinvent mirror work each season and take a new and fresh approach to it while the authenticity of mirror work stays the same.

5. What is that one fashion trend that you think is ruling this season?

I think Kaftans have been the need of the hour and also the biggest trend of the season. It's super comfortable and looks glam chic even if you are at home. Also, I think it’s versatile as you could make it in print, solid, cut it in various ways and it’s very flattering. To me, kaftans are the ‘IT’ garment.

6. What is that one thing that brides often forget or don’t pay attention to with their trousseau that you think is extremely important?

When a girl is planning for her trousseau, everyone is constantly thinking of the new trends that they kind of have to have in their wardrobe, say from sarees to lehengas to jewellery. But I think it is also very important to have something of sentimental value, maybe it’s coming from your mother, grandmother or anyone who is really important to you. Having something that’s more of an emotional connection than something that’s on the trend list is what I feel is extremely important.

7. A trend you’re obsessed with right now?

That would be kaftans for sure.

9. A trend that you think is overrated or done to death?

I think it’s time to move away from the neon trend. I guess we have already seen it in different silhouettes and in various ways.

10. A Bollywood muse you haven’t seen in your collection but would love to dress up in the future?

We have worked with most celebrities whom we love. I would like to work again with on something more exciting on coming up project

11. What is the future of fashion according to you?

I believe that the future of fashion is going to be phygital. The amalgamation of the physical and digital world is what the future fashion world will be built into.

