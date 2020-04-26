Falguni and Shane Peacock on fashion, self-care and life post COVID 19

On the latest edition of Live with Pinkvilla, we sat down with the eclectic designer duo to talk about fashion, inspirations and life during and after the pandemic.

Falguni and Shane Peacock could be called pioneers in the luxury couture space. With a unique sense of style and a larger than life approach to fashion, this duo has created mesmerising artistic pieces. Currently, they’ve been cooking, baking, conceptualising their next collection and just taking a long (much required) deep breath.

From the who’s who in Bollywood to some international bigwigs, everyone has worn at least one FSP creation. But when you asked them what their most memorable piece was? They were quick to respond without hesitation, “the first piece that we designed for Fergie for the FIFA World Cup in South Africa. We made 4 outfits in a week and dispatched them to SA by working on them day and night, that is close to our hearts.”

When we asked them about their creative process, and they were quick to tell us that it always begins with a mood board. Then they take to the iPad for the sketches and then they finally put it together. But mood boards are KEY.

Speaking of sketches we asked them if they prefer digital sketches better or hand drawn ones on paper. Shane without missing a beat said, hand drawn sketches. He followed that up with an explanation, with hand drawn sketches there's a lot more you can say with simple strokes. But digital sketches are less tiresome.” Falguni endorses this thought but she also added that if you can draw a good hand sketch, you can draw on any medium.

Finally we touched base on the long draw fashion education vs skill set debate and they had a simple thing to say, “fashion cannot be taught. That is something that is ingrained. So either you have it or you don’t. When it comes to fashion education you need to understand where your expertise lies. Are you good at conceptualising, sketching, stitching or styling. Once you know that, you hone your skill set by getting the required education.”

Post-COVID, they are hoping to start slow, to not take their team, staff and resources for granted and are looking at following a sustainable fashion graph in a BIG way!

Well. That was insightful.

