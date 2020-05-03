‘Fashion is my religion’: Payal Singhal gives some tips for budding designers

In our latest edition of LIVE with Pinkvilla Fashion we sat down with ace designer Payal Singhal to talk fashion, style and everything in between.

“I’ve always been in fashion and have been interested in fashion. So I was headed towards this field, I was going to be a designer. But it was still important for me to follow the steps and put in the work,” said Payal as she gave us some advice for people looking at breaking into the fashion space.

A lover of prints and limitless fashion, Payal Singhal has been in the business for almost 20 years. She’s dressed almost everyone and from Mumbai to New York, her designs have a SERIOUS fan following. She started in the business at a very young age and learnt a lot on the job. So for the ones who are looking at pursuing something in the fashion field or anything else that’s creative, her advice will help you A LOT.

Here’s what she had to say.

Tip 1

Education in the field is important. You need to learn the basics and keep learning. I studied and I still hit the books every chance I get. You need to keep learning and it will never be enough.

Tip 2

While you’re studying fashion designing, merchandising or marketing. But your experience on the job needs to be all around. Intern on the manufacturing and packaging side too. So you know how blunders get fixed. How the only way a designer piece reaches the consumer through a well oiled machine. Learn about everything.

Tip 3

An internship is counted in YEARS, not days and months and weeks. 1 month or 15 weeks will do you no good. Stick around and absorb more. Give your internship at least 2 years before you foray into the field on your own. It’s important, the knowledge and experience will take you a long way and will remind you to keep your humility intact.

Tip 4

Make mistakes. You will make mistakes when you intern and even later on. Learn from your mistakes. Gather the experience. It builds character.

Tip 5

Once you’re done gathering your experience and have picked an area of expertise, start small and move slowly. Don’t be in a rush and sprint to the finish line. With fashion and honestly any other vocation there is no instant gratification. Don’t start a label immediately after schooling. Build your brand slowly, and have a unique point of you.

Well there you have it, all the advice you could need to take the leap of faith, carefully.

