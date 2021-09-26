Kareena Kapoor, Alia to Priyanka Chopra: When Designer of the week Masaba Gupta was on EVERY celeb's radar

A household name today, Masaba Gupta has done more than design outfits and start her own label. Today, she's an entrepreneur with her own makeup line and show, Masaba Masaba, that has been renewed for another season! The multi-tasker began her label, House of Masaba 12 years ago and she talks about her journey so far, in a candid chat with Pinkvilla.

The designer-turned actress has managed to ensure her designs are relevant across all age groups. We are curious about how she manages to keep re-inventing herself. The beauty mogul takes us by surprise by saying she hasn't given a thought to reinvention! "I do believe that people have short term memory and are today constantly bombarded with information, brands and products. So it's important to keep yourself relevant by doing something that is ahead of the rest," she explains. To stay relevant, Gupta sheds light on what has worked for her, "You have to think for the consumer and for the brand. You kind of have to marry the two and move forward."

Masaba Gupta

For someone who did her first runway show at just 19, we are curious to understand what's remained constant since then. "Occasional buying still rules the roost," she says and goes on to explain, "We can try selling a white shirt for 10,000 bucks, but at the end of the day, festival-triggered buying, occasion-triggered buying or wedding-triggered buying is still very much a thing."

As for what's changed, Gupta believes that the industry has only become larger and more acceptable in all this time. "Earlier, it was reserved for a select few. There was one idea of fashion that people had, and they never moved away from it. But today, the runway, the ramp, the industry and the retail are much more open to Indian designers for an everyday wardrobe, opposing to occasion-driven," emphasises the designer who has also created a collection with stylist Rhea Kapoor!

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a Masaba Gupta Saree

Ahuja in a Masaba Gupta co-ord set

Jonas in a saree from Masaba's collaboration with Ekaya

Over the years, we've seen Gupta stick to what she knows best - statement and quirky prints. "The aesthetics of my label has not changed, but it has evolved not within the same universe. The signature of the brand is still very much intact," she tells us. One thing that's changed though, is that the designer has ensured her brand has become more conscious of different types of women and catering to them. "We are still playing with the same raw material. It has become more interesting and a bit more evolved," she clarifies.

For someone who launched her label from scratch, with nobody to back her in the field, Gupta has seen her fair share of struggles. " People underestimate that it is run as a proper business. They assume that fashion is run as a kitty party," but that's not how it works, the designer states. "One thing people don't know is that the creative people you hire need much more attention and care than a person in finance because creative people are much more sensitive. They are sponges who are always looking for inspiration, they are constantly absorbing. It is very hard to take a day off," the creative genius shares about peers and herself, as they are always looking for inspiration and allows everything from people, music to travel and even stuggles, to inspire her.

in an anarklai by Masaba Gupta

Kriti Sanon in a printed dress by Masaba Gupta

in a saree by Masaba Gupta

For designers, it is always challenging to create new pieces and experiment with different prints or patterns. While the Netflix star is very happy with the space she's in currently, she hasn't, "Explored faux leather or a full-on bridal look."

Before signing off, we want to know if she could, which designers would Masaba Gupta want to collaborate with. "Karl Lagerfeld but he is no more. Maybe Virgil Abloh from Off-White or Kim Jones from Dior," she signs off.

Are you a fan of Masaba Gupta's creations? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday: The BEST DRESSED Bollywood actresses from the week