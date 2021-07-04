Kiara, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Celebrating 3 decades of Designers of the week: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Indian fashion's most iconic duo, known for their intricate yet statement-making creations, complete 35 years in fashion this year! In a tete-a-tete with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, we talk fashion, inspirations and more.

One of the most renowned couture brands in India, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla began their tryst with fashion almost 35 years ago! They set the benchmark high with their creations and acquired a list of celebrity clientele. All these years later, Abu and Sandeep's couture line is what almost every A-lister relies on for an instant look upgrade.

With fashion never being constant, the designers have managed to stay relevant by reinventing themselves. How do they do it? "It comes from an unswerving commitment to excellence, to originality, to Beauty. Reinvention is in our blood. We began with an impossibly ambitious dream. We continue to dream impossible dreams. And sheer slog, blood sweat and tears makes each one a reality," they say, explicitly stating that hard work is the only answer.

To commence 33 years of their launch, played showstopper in an opulent mirror work lehenga with a dramatic veil, for their fashion show.

For designers who are both carefree and curious, their muse works as their biggest inspiration. For Abu and Sandeep, their muse has been constant because she herself is changing while eternally constant. "An unsurpassed and living legacy of art, culture, craftsmanship. India is impossible to define. She is many worlds, many truths, a universe of experiences waiting to be lived. She is where chaos and peace reside in perfect harmony. India is in our blood. She is our ultimate inspiration," they mutually agree.

Kiara Advani picked out a classic lehenga by the designers with an intricate cut-out blouse that was the perfect mix of traditional and modern.

Ahuja picked out a glamorous and intricate creation by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her mehendi function.

Ananya Panday oozed glamour in ASAL by Abu Sandeep in this gold and mirror-work lehenga with dramatic ruffle sleeves.

Like her mother, Sara Ali Khan is one millennial star who doesn't need a specific occasion to rock an outfit by the designer. From award shows to Bollywood receptions, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creations are her go-to. Taking a break from all-gold, Sara looked stunning in a red short anarkali with dramatic sleeves by the designers.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's creations run synonymous with maximal and opulent fashion. We want to know if they have ever thought of changing their style, to 'fit in' to the minimal fashion trend. There is disagreement without hesitation! "Absolutely not. We disagree that Fashion has become more minimal. Look at Couture across the Globe. There is even greater use of elaborate embroideries and experimentation with silhouettes from the white shirt to the gown. Fashion is Art and Artists are not born to fit in or minimize their vision. Our work is to present a new paradigm to the world and expand it." Known for their intricate chikankari outfits to mirror-work glamorous outfits, the duo who have dressed international celebrities including Beyonce and Madonna, believe that their own and original aesthetics and sensibilities will always be their touchstone and guiding force. "Both our Couture label and Asal by Abu Sandeep will always focus on the finest. Detail will always be divine in our book. We create for ourselves. There will be no compromising on our vision," they gravely add.

stood out at the Ambani engagement in a shimmery gold and silver creation by Abu and Sandeep. We love how she kept her makeup minimal and let her outfit do the talking.

Janhvi Kapoor's gold and mirror work ensemble ensured all eyes were on her. The minimal green border on her dupatta made for a simple yet stunning contrast against her all-gold look.

Taking a break from lehengas, did full justice to a gold saree with a shimmery border. She topped this off with a matching coat and blouse.

For her wedding reception with Nick Jonas, global icon, Jonas opted for a custom pastel lehenga by the designer-duo, looking sublime!

Keeping up with the pastel trend, the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla even created a powder blue for for a minimal yet glam Diwali look!

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have successfully opened the floor for designers and the field of fashion designing in India. Two designers who have collaborated and stuck together all these years, despite their innumerable challenges, reveal that there are no shortcuts to success. For those aspiring to get as close as possible to them, Abu and Sandeep's word of advice is to just keep bringing it better. "Make sure you bring an original expression. Don’t lean on others' creativity to build your own. Plagiarism will only take you so far. It is the hallmark of the lazy. Don’t be lazy."

