Kriti, Sara Ali Khan to Anushka: Celebs who accessorised their look with Designer of the Week: Fizzy Goblet

Footwear has always held the top spot when it comes to accessorising a look, especially for more formal occasions. Desi outfits are trickier to style since a limited style of footwear goes with ethnic outfits. While kolhapuris and stilettos have always been the go-to they have recently been replaced by juttis, that are not only comfortable but also look glamorous and can be styled with western outfits as well!

A footwear brand that is on every celebrity's radar, is Fizzy Goblet. The jutti brand, founded in 2015 by Laksheeta Govi, is a popular pick for celebrities to accessorise and upgrade their outfits. " I saw a pair of shoes which were really cool and quirky but they turned out to be quite highly-priced," Govi tells us in an exclusive chat. Following that, she decided to paint her own pair of shoes that was appreciated, giving her enough push to take things forward.

Laksheeta Govi

Govi began with juttis and Fizzy Goblet is still known for them, despite expanding into other footwear styles. We are curious to know what it is about juttis that seems to have struck a chord. "Although it is a beautiful silhouette, it is almost always considered as an uncomfortable option," says Laksheeta who has managed to contemporize the footwear from basic tan and leather shades to adding different colours, embellishments, embroideries and more.

Sara Ali Khan paired her Fizzy Goblet juttis with an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan paired her Fizzy Goblet juttis with a Raw Mango outfit

Another thing we are curious about is the time that it takes to make a pair of juttis. The designer tells us that it isn't an easy process and can sometimes take up to 60 hours per pair! "Embroideries, appliqué, zari work, everything is a part of our creations and is handcrafted specially by our artisans. I love experimenting with colours, fabrics and patterns and implement the same with my creations," says Govi who began the label back when she was only 24 and has today collaborated with some of the biggest designers in the country! From Rahul Mishra to Payal Singhal, "Each collaboration was done to create something out of the box and we pushed our boundaries to create it. And the process included many aspects such as the intricate design details, the playful patterns, embroideries and incorporating their design sensibilities and techniques into the process of creating these juttis, elevated the designs altogether," she says about two of her biggest collaborations.

Kriti Sanon paired her Anita Dongre anarkali wtih FIzzy Goblet juttis

Anushka Sharma paired her Anita Dongre anarkali with Fizzy Goblet juttis

Fizzy Goblet was also one of the first online footwear stores that was launched in a time when people weren't entirely convinced of purchasing or ordering a pair of shoes online. Govi's biggest takeaway in all these years has to be, "When to rush things and when to let them take their time. Between wanting results, speed, quality and costs there will always be a balance that needs to be maintained. It’s something that I’m still working on," she reveals honestly.

Do you prefer a pair of juttis or kolhapuris to complete your desi look?

