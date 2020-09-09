Manish Malhotra on 30 years in the industry, iconic Bollywood looks, working with Karan Johar, Takht & more

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Manish Malhotra talks about his 30 years journey and spills the beans behind some of the most iconic looks. Check it out

Manish Malhotra who is a costume designer and has his own label is a prominent name in the industry. As he completes 30 years in the industry, he shares a candid chat with Pinkvilla and talks about his journey. He has been responsible for quite a lot of iconic looks in Bollywood movies. From Kajol’s transformation from a tomboy to a woman in chiffon sarees in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Poo’s ecstatic wardrobe in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to even the popular Salwar-Tshirt combo in Jab We Met, Manish talks about what the looks got inspired from and how they got to selecting them!

Adding to it, he also spills the beans on how stars in the industry were treated then and how things have drastically changed now. ‘Hey, what’s up?’ has become a casual way of greeting a celebrity now which was literally not the case then. Bollywood has become much friendlier now! He says, “I’ve had Rekhaji and Ananya Panday in the same room for fittings and Ananya told me, ‘This could only happen in your house, Manish!’”

Moving on, he also delves into working with directors and their vision while also spilling the beans about working with . The Mughal era-inspired period drama, Takht is what he’s looking forward for the future and is already preparing for it.

To know everything in detail, check out the video here:

To know more about Fashion & Beauty: Head on to @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE- Manish Malhotra: Kareena Kapoor Khan was a very chilled-out and cool bride

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×