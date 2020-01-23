'Rekha always has her glam on point' says Manish Malhotra who spills beans on beauty and Bollywood divas

Popular designer, Manish Malhotra spills beans on beauty tricks every girl should know and Bollywood actresses with flawless skin. Check it out

Popular designer, Manish Malhotra has been in the industry for almost 30 years. Now, in this long time, the designer has worked in movies (and still continues to do so) and now also runs a label under his name. With almost 3 decades in the industry, he has definitely picked up a trick or two when it comes down to beauty and what works well on women. So, in an Exclusive chat with Manish, he spills bans on all things beauty. Check it out

1. Which is that one beauty trend that you are currently loving?

I’m absolutely loving the glittery eyeliners. I think they add the glamour and gloss to literally anything. You could be wearing something very simple and just have that little metallic colour on the eyelid.

2. One beauty trend that you absolutely hate right now?

Well, when there’s too much makeup and there’s a lot going on. I love metallic eyes with a more softer lip shade or just plain eyes with a bright and beautiful lip colour.

3. One actress, you think has flawless skin?

Kareena Kapoor Khan, and I think all of them have flawless skin these days.

4. One actress, you think always has her glam on point?

, I love her, she’s a diva. I love the fact that even if she is wearing a simple white cotton salwar kameez, she’ll have a deep burgundy or red lip colour. She has made that lip colour her own.

5. If you had the choice, would you pink a red lip over a neutral one?

Well, I would pick up a red lip for someone who is not going with heavy eye makeup and for somebody who is doing my metallic eyes or if there’s too much brilliance on their eyes then I wouldn’t really go for a heavy lip colour.

6. What would you prefer more - all-out makeup or the no-makeup makeup look?

No-makeup makeup look but with a hint of metallic colour on the eyes.

7. A new decade has started and you are completing 30 years in the industry. How would you redefine fashion now?

Redefining beauty would be a mixture of different elements - whether it is in styling, clothes, different textures, different embroideries, different colours. It will be quite interesting to see people style different things together and making it their own. For me, ‘fashion is style’ and fashion in 2020 is about the individual, styling on your own and being yourself.

8. One beauty product you think should be in every woman’s wardrobe?

A classic winged eyeliner and a lovely lip colour.

9. According to you, which celebrity is always the best dressed?

Nowadays everyone is well dressed. You can see Kareena Kapoor, , . I mean, you take all the girls, they really dress well and that is absolutely great.

10. Lastly, one piece of advice you’d like to give anyone who is entering the fashion and beauty industry?

Amidst all the glitz and glamour, it is important to be yourself. There will be a lot of people who will be there for you and there are a lot of people who won’t. But, when you believe in yourself you can overcome everything. I have been in this industry for almost 30 years and I have made a lot of friends. But, I have been true. If I go wrong, I admit it to myself. Every morning, I have woken up to think - a new day, new things to conquer, new things to do.

