Spring trends 2022: Designers opine on the trends to look forward to & how to accessorise them perfectly

With the onset of Spring, comfortable and snug sweaters, darker-hued outfits and knits take a backseat. Bright sunshine hues, pastels and breezy silhouettes usually take a front seat this season.

While florals usually run synonymous with Spring, it can get too generic and monotonous. As Miranda Priestly said, "Floral, for Spring? Groundbreaking". While most of us dress to impress, we talked to a few designers about what to strike a pose in for our Instagrams. Take a look at what designers and stylists think will trend.

Verb's Pallavi Singhee believes that Spring/Summer is meant for fun prints. "Some major ones this season would be Gingham and stripes. We’ll also be seeing prints being overloaded and juxtaposed together as an effect. Dip dyes are going to rule summer in the most vibrant hues," she says. And while accessories truly upgrade a look like no other, the designer believes to battle the sweltering heat, "We can do away with neckpieces in the heat and compensate for it with super cute hair bands, caps, hats and headscarves. Sunglasses are a must and definitely add some charm. These accessories not only suit the weather but also can notch up any look."

Mellowdrama's Aaina Mahajan believes we will also be seeing "A lot of biker jackets in contemporary cuts, bright fruity colours in solids and a lot of mix and match stripes as well as metallic accents this season." As for how to go about styling such looks, the designer believes, "Open peep-toe heels and strappy sandals are always comfortable for spring. Minimal jewellery like clean studs in the ear and a simple chain in the neck. Jute totes and sling bags are easy to carry."

House of Fett's co-founder Esha Bhambri believes that while florals will be an evergreen Spring trend, "Animal print exploration with a hint of Pop exaggeration can be magical for the upcoming months." And while chunky accessories are a big no-no, her co-founder Abhinav Gupta believes that accessories can switch up a look completely. "Heavy and chunky accessories are a big no-no," he says before adding, "Classy sunglasses, bold totes or backpacks, statement comfort footwear, fun headbands and scarves can be a perfect addition," he opines.



Now that Spring is here, what are you most excited to sport this season? Are you willing to experiment or stick to your trusted florals this season? Comment below and let us know.

