World Earth Day Exclusive: Sustainable and celebs favourite brand Melissa changes the world one shoe at a time

It’s World Earth Day and what better day to have a chat with the sustainable pop luxury brand that has been a celeb favourite recently. Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Tara Sutaria are all definitely obsessed with their footwear. So, we spoke to the Managing Director, Ruchi Sally and here’s how it went.

Please explain how your brand functions and what makes it sustainable?

“We create fashion out of plastic”

Our plastic concept is more than raw material innovation. It is also being more sustainable at all levels of our production. How? We are more than just a shoe brand; we are part of the solution. Connected with the world’s best technology and making fashion out of plastic; we not only recycle products but also avoid waste and optimise the resources. Karl Lagerfeld, Vivienne Westwood, Jeremy Scott, Jason Wu, Jean Paul Gaultier are likes of our repertoire of design collaborations.

What influenced you to walk on a sustainable path?

In our life, most of us are on a continuous search for the right opportunity to contribute back to the environment in one way or other. Isn’t it?

A long-lasting product that’s made to solve the problem, cares for resources like water & energy and that contributes to saving the environment, is sustainable for me.

How do you think will the global pandemic affect the fashion industry?

The global spread of the COVID-19 is continuously impacting the fashion industry and 2020 looks to be gloomy. I am a very optimistic person but I am also realistic. Unfortunately, fashion is one of the industries that will see a decline and negative impact due to the pandemic spread. Some of the brands and design houses have already re-worked their plans building this effect and postpone upcoming runway shows and major events indefinitely. While we keep hoping that everything comes back to normal, we must not forget to take the right business measures.

Who has been your favourite celebrity who has pulled off your footwear the best?

ALL, I would say they have their own beautiful style and I think it’s really a moment of happiness when I see them sharing pictures on social media wearing Melissa. All B-town celebrities and influencers pull it off beautifully in their own stylish way, adding sparkle to our collections.

What is your take on Diet Sabya and it's influence in the fashion industry?

I like it. All I know is there’s a lot of effort & hard work needed to have an eye to look beyond. They are doing wonderful and I appreciate the creative content bringing it out boldly and humorously at the same time. Congratulations to them and wonderfully executed.

Are there any design limitations because of your products being sustainable?

The material used in our products is MELFLEX, it’s a patented technology. There are no limitations and a lot of innovations.

Do you have any advice for budding designers to help them walk on a sustainable path?

Re-think, Create, Re-use, Re-cycle.

Start living a plant-based life, look for resources-saving details in the production process and the rest will follow.

