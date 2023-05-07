Kareena Kapoor steps out in an expensive Dries Van Noten shirt that will burn a hole in your wallet

Wholesome-ness in a frame. The more we talk about Kareena Kapoor Khan and her style, the happier and edgier we are. Her Saturday was fabulously and florally good with her dinner look and we are buzzing about it so nobody tells you that you missed the best reference. Floral prints can be bold and colorful or subtle and delicate, depending on the design and colour scheme you are rooting for. They are versatile and can be incorporated into many different styles, from bohemian to classic and everything in between. Also, truly timeless and a versatile design element that can be used in many different ways to add a touch of beauty and nature to any space or outfit.

As we mentioned before, Bebo was on a multi-coloured, printed and chic spree yesterday from AM to PM. Her looks were consistently alluring given her effortless approach to dressing and making it more of the eye-candy with accessories.

Kareena Kapoor makes a case for floral chic in a printed shirt

For her afternoon glam, she chose a designer tunic set which showed off her love for Kaftans. More Summer perfection came in via her casual outfit from the night when she rocked a floral top and denim pants to dine in a restaurant in Mumbai with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

This is the season for staying cool and comfortable while still looking stylish. Place your attention on lightweight fabrics and bright colours or prints to keep your style fun and fresh. She defined shades of Summer wonderfully dressed in a Belgian fashion designer's brand, Dries Van Noten shirt. It took us by no surprise that her shirt would look all kinds of perfect for brunch or dinner. Her pictures say it all that this shirt can also be teamed with blue jeans or shorts.

Kareena’s was a piece made for the brand's Spring' 23 release. It was curated from lightweight silk chiffon and featured floral print painted as one would with a palette of watercolours that gave her overall look more flair. This long-sleeved top had a relaxed fit and was at its dramatic best with a front tie-up feature and ruffles that cascaded from her shoulder up until the shirt's cuff.

Kapoor clubbed her Rs 1,05,840.03 shirt with black heels and straight-fit jeans which were designed with slits placed towards the hem. Styling black jeans is an endless play of experimentation, it is versatile and timeless, so a variety of looks can be dished out. The Bollywood girl didn't stop at the colour curve as she returned to Chanel to style her OOTN. She opted for a classy red bag to complete her look.

Her luxurious and high-priced accessory consisted of a quilted canvas, the brand's iconic logo, and a chain strap. The Jab We Met actress has been spotted carrying several variations of this classic flap bag. Do you like how she packed this look?

Kareena also applied a metallic green eyeshadow and enhanced her eye makeup with kohl. Her hairstyle was straight and that is how she wrapped her entire look.

Advertisement

Do you love her outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone repeats her white co-ordinated set and it's the coolest thing we saw today