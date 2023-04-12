Kareena Kapoor's Polo Ralph Lauren tee and jeans are the blues for a bright Spring day

Wednesday blues over pinks. Simply put, this is the season of vibrance and we cannot think of just one. How are we Spring ready? With tons of t-shirts is the first best move and next to pull in the denim drill. Extremely practical individually or together, recommendations related to casual outfits are never buried. How could we? These are most of what makes our closet what it is - the life of comfort, colour and appeal. Sticking in Kareena Kapoor Khan's look of the day for your year-long reference.

T-shirts and jeans have endured as must-haves for years, as we know it. Jumping on another look is proof that the bandwagon is on a reigning rut. Lensed outside her Mumbai residence, the Crew actress's work-mode look was styled on a blue note with a Polo Ralph Lauren sky blue graphic-printed tee which had a design to know - don't we all long to see the ice-capped mountains and the sun at its colourful and pretty best? Good, yet-to-make memories are calling so tap in soon.

Kareena Kapoor colours her day all blue and bright

Kareena's Rs. 3,200.87 t-shirt bore a crew neck and short sleeves. Her blue-on-blue look was styled with a pair of denim pants that had their hem folded up. A simple inspiration from the fashion A-lister, the Jab We Met actress shows that t-shirts need not be tucked in at all times. Free these away and how about you mishmash your looks this season? Colour block this tee with skirts and shorts or do you want to monotone it up? Or consider a white skirt which will again put you on a matching routine. All this is to say, you will never stop rocking this outfit.

The 42-year-old styled with a smartwatch, sneakers with black lace and black tinted sunglasses. Kareena tied her hair into a high bun and her face had no makeup on.

