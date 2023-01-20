Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday to Khushi Kapoor: 4 Celebs and their full-on ivory elegance in desi outfits
Ivory ruled and in perfection. Here's how the most stunning girls chose white and its team to put their looks forward at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement.
In all of the ivory goodness, we found our favourite four ensembles. More is mere noise. If you're a news nerd, we're confident that you've taken a thorough look at the picture saga from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement. Forgive us for saying that we can't stop talking about all that glamour and outfits that were made through the starry night. Bye-bye colours, it's the ivory season now. How coincidental and fashionable? Lookin' good Bollywood girls! There really is nothing that Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday to Khushi Kapoor cannot wear and look breathtaking.
Here is your look at who dazzled and how in desi outfits. Hope you come across some awe-inspiring picks for weddings and more such ceremonies.
Bollywood divas who aced her desi glam in ivory ensembles
Caught in a web all beautiful and how! Glow up in a Ritika Mirchandani lehenga available for Rs. 229,000.00. The Liger actress was seen in an embroidered and web patterned lehenga and a cropped blouse. With sequins and beads, the sweetheart neckline and full-sleeved blouse and flared skirt was teamed with a scalloped hem see-through net dupatta. Tanya Ghavri gave her exquisite accessories such as a pearl-beautified maang tikka and ring from Maya Sanghavi Jewels.
Sara Ali Khan
Heart-melting, both the Atrangi Re actress and her Manish Malhotra sharara set. With Kashmiri work on it, the three-piece mini kurta, dupatta and bootcut pants, she looked so comfortably and stylishly desi. Her handbag is something to swoon over according to us, we cannot decide if it's the shape or tassels that make it a good eye-catcher.
The Anarkali that is in now and can we already see it as the one to have an impressive future? Dressed in a Ritika Mirchandani, the Phone Bhoot actress was styled by Ami Patel in a conventional geometric high-low Anarkali creation. Here the kurta plays the jacket's role, it also has shoulder pads, and it's see-through (Now can you say no to it?) She wore the asymmetrically designed and scalloped hem Anarkali with a V neckline cropped blouse and wide-leg bottoms. Boosting the allure of her look were her Rs. 2,990 Pixie Dust juttis from Fizzy Goblet and tiered earrings.
Khushi Kapoor
The way to The Archies actress's heart was all white and ivory last night. She diva-ed up in a mesmerising Manish Malhotra lehenga. The strappy and deep neckline blouse was a team with her high-waisted lehenga skirt and dupatta, all attractive with embroidery, beads and sparkles. A choker necklace and mini earrings are something to praise about but her pearl-made handbag is the sweet one here. Are Sara and Khushi crushing on the circular, same-patterned handbags designed by Manish?
Can you rate their looks on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)
A fashion writer by day and a makeup inspiration by the night, Manjusha is also an ardent animal lover. With multiple me... Read more