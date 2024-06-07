Kriti Sanon rocks a pink co-ord set, proving that summer style can be both cool and glamorous

Celebrities always have overbooked schedules. Whether hot or cold, they are always out and about, running errands and attending events. During the scorching summer, their secret to staying cool remains their outfits. Breezy maxi dresses, shorts, and matching sets are their go-to choices, and Kriti Sanon is no exception.

Kriti Sanon is often spotted in shorts and oversized t-shirts when she is out in the city, but this time, Kriti was spotted in a co-ord set, which is perfect for beating the heat. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Kriti Sanon’s latest look

This afternoon, June 7, Kriti Sanon was spotted leaving a salon, looking stylish as always. Even though she was in a hurry, our sharp eyes noticed her fashionable outfit. The actress was wearing a pink co-ord set, which perfectly captured the essence of summer style. The Mimi actress’ co-ord set featured a pink V-neck, half-sleeve top. She paired it with matching pink shorts, creating a coherent and trendy ensemble, and the pink colour suited her well.

The actress’ co-ord set is a perfect example of how to stay cool and stylish during hot summer months. The coordinated pieces always make you look put together without placing much effort.

Kriti Sanon is looking bright and beautiful today, and her choice of dress is perfect for anyone looking to get those summer dresses out of their wardrobe. Whether it is travelling or for some chores or going out for dinner or a meeting with friends, co-ord sets like Kriti’s can make you look neat and fashionable.

Advertisement

Kriti’s accessories and glam

Kriti’s accessories featured stacked bracelets and white Christian Dior sunglasses, a stylish and comfortable choice for a busy day. The Bhediya actress carried a Louis Vuitton loop bag worth Rs.2.36 Lakh, adding a luxurious element to her look. She added chic Saint Laurent sunglasses to complete her summer look, which provided style.

The actress opted for no make-up look, showcasing her natural beauty. Her fresh hair colour was clearly visible, adding extra gloss to her appearance.

In conclusion, staying cool in the summer is all about choosing the right outfits. Kriti Sanon’s pink co-ord set and fashion accessories prove that celebrities do not compromise in summer, know how to beat the heat, and dress fashionably and comfortably. They continue to inspire followers and lovers of fashion with their fashion choices.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday in twin co-ord set worth Rs 69,400 embraces pink but misses sync