Look Closer: What's Really Behind Your GIVA Silver Shine

Ask anyone what they love most about their silver jewellery and the answer is almost always the same: the shine. GIVA asked its own customers the same question and got the same reply. Most said the shine and the look.

That tells us something interesting. Most of us judge silver with our eyes. We rarely know what we're actually buying: what the metal is, why it stays bright, or how to tell a well-made piece from one that fades in a month.

So GIVA did something unusual for a jewellery brand. Instead of asking you to simply trust it, it asked you to check.

1. Transparency: know what you're buying

Jewellery comes with a lot of jargon. GIVA decided to translate it.

BIS-hallmarked 925 silver: The “925” means the piece is 92.5% pure silver. Sterling silver is an alloy, because pure silver is too soft to hold everyday jewellery shapes. A BIS hallmark is your assurance that the purity claim has been verified.

The care label: GIVA walks you through how to read it, so you know how to keep your pieces looking new.



Rhodium vs platinum: Both are used to “dress” silver, but they behave differently. Rhodium gives a mirror-bright finish and strong tarnish resistance, while platinum plating tends to be softer and warmer in tone. GIVA finishes its silver in rhodium for that bright shine and better tarnish resistance.

2. Test it yourself: don't take our word for it

Claims are easy to make, so GIVA handed people the tests instead. It ran water and tarnish tests, put pure silver through real rain, and showed how GIVA pieces held up. The results were shared openly, and the proof did the talking.

Try it on your own dressing table too. Wear your pieces through a monsoon commute, a gym session and a long wedding weekend, then look closely at them.

3. The brand promise: what stays with you

Quality shouldn't end at checkout. Every GIVA purchase comes with:

Fine 925 silver jewellery: BIS-hallmarked, made to last.

BIS-hallmarked, made to last. Free lifetime plating: So your shine can be refreshed for as long as you own the piece.

So your shine can be refreshed for as long as you own the piece. Skin-friendly, hypoallergenic pieces: Designed for everyday wear, including sensitive skin.

Designed for everyday wear, including sensitive skin. 6-month warranty: Because a promise needs a timeline you can hold us to.

Because a promise needs a timeline you can hold us to. Easy, no-questions returns and exchanges: If it isn't right, it goes back.

From silver and gold to laboratory-grown diamonds, GIVA's belief stays the same across the range: jewellery should look good and be good.

The Last Word

Shine, after all, is the easy part. Almost any piece looks lovely under a showroom's spotlights. The real test comes later: a rain-soaked commute, a sweaty workout, a long season of weddings and everyday wear. That's when a piece either drifts to the back of the drawer or becomes the one you reach for without thinking.

GIVA's bet is that the way to close that gap isn't louder claims but plainer facts: a hallmark you can read, tests you can repeat, and a promise that outlasts the purchase. In a category built on how things look, that's a quietly radical idea.

Because sparkle earns attention. Proof earns trust.

Explore the range and the promise at GIVA.store. https://www.giva.co/

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Disclaimer: This is a Paid Collab with GIVA.

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