Manushi Chhillar slays in not one, but two stunning red ensembles, doubling the glamour

Red, the colour of love, passion, and power, has always held a special place in the hearts of women. In Bollywood as well, the vibrant hue has been a favourite among actresses. Recently, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar dazzled in not one, but two stunning red outfits, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. Let’s take a closer look at her two looks which proves that red is indeed a colour of love and empowerment.

Manushi Chhillar in red slip dress

Nothing captures the essence of femininity like a slip dress and when it comes in shade of red it becomes a symbol of glamour. Manushi too served an alluring look in a red slip dress- a statement piece coming from Saksha and Kinni.

The satin fabric delicately draped over curves, accentuating her frame and plunging neckline gave it a hint of allure. Her dress had thin straps that delicately grazed over her shoulders and criss crossed back tied with straps, just revealing the right amount of skin. It gave the perfect balance between sultryness and sophistication.

Adding to its aesthetic appeal, the actress opted for a sleek diamond chain adding a hint of sparkle, and paired it with a classic handbag. For make-up, she opted for a bold red colour which matched the fiery hue of her red gown. The Great Indian Family actress opted for blushed cheeks while the nude eyeshadow drew attention to her eyes. Completing her look was her hairstyle—a cascade of luscious curls that framed her face with effortless glamour.

Manushi Chhillar in red co-ord set

The Operation Valentine actress' second look featured a tailored red blazer with a white buttoned shirt underneath, giving a refreshing contrast. She paired her blazer and white shirt with red shorts. Her outfit struck a perfect balance between elegance and finesse.

For accessories, the actress kept it minimal yet chic, opting for understated pieces that complemented her ensemble without overpowering it. She carried a black Gucci hobo bag which added a touch of luxury and black sunglasses that rested on her forehead.

As for make-up, the actress opted for a natural yet radiant look. She went for a bold red lipstick that matched the hue of her outfit and soft neutral tones on her eyes with mascara added glitz to the overall look. While a hint of blush tied her make-up together, the soft tousled hair completed her all-red look.

In conclusion, Manushi Chhillar has set the fashion trends right with her red dresses. Whether it is evening gowns or formal pantsuits, she means business with her bold red attire. While we wait for her next fiery outfit, there is one thing that we can say for sure, Manushi Chhillar is a style icon and she surely knows how to slay the red colour.

