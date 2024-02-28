We are all set to witness one of the most spectacular weddings that the country has ever seen. Exactly a year after their pre-wedding ceremonies, the son of the well-known Indian billionaire, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with the love of his life, Radhika Merchant, the daughter of the celebrated industrialist Viren Merchant.

Both families have, as expected, gone out of their way to celebrate this auspicious occasion by hosting the biggest wedding ever. From the long guest list and scrumptious menu to the enchanting venues and exhilarating performances by Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh, everything is going to be simply perfect. So, why should the fashion game be left behind?

Who will be the fashion designer for the grand affair?

The one and only famed designer and fashion maven, Manish Malhotra, is all set to take the reins for everything fashion-related for this grand affair. But, let’s be clear, he’s not only designing the outfits for the main wedding but he is all set to be curating fashion perfection for the entire three-day extravaganza. This includes dressing up the performers which means that we might be in for a very special MM x Rihanna moment. The Lift Me Up singer’s performance is likely to more magical with the ace designer’s fashion-forward touch. And, we honestly cannot keep calm!

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra has been one of the biggest names in the Indian fashion scene for over three decades now, and he is excited to bring his understanding to create a truly unique, fashionable, and unforgettable experience for the couple. One can also expect to see a lot of adorable and fashionable moments with the couple in matching colors and aesthetics.

What will be the themes for this grand affair?

The Ambanis are all set to make the 3-day celebrations all the more spectacular with unique themes. For the first day, i.e. October 1, 2024, the theme was ‘An Evening in Everland' with elegant cocktail attires for the star-studded evening. For the second day, the guests will be taken on 'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'Jungle Fever' as the dress code. After this, the guests will be expected to change into their most elegant and spectacular South Asian attires for the ‘Mela Rouge'.

The third day will take the guests closer to Mother Nature with 'Tusker Trails' with comfortable attire. However, for the main event, 'Hashtakshar’, the Ambanis’ guests will be expected to be dressed in 'heritage Indian attire' to celebrate the country’s art, culture, and fashion game.

So, what do you think about the grand affair? Are you excited to see the fashion game that will come with it? Share your through the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty gives a masterclass in fusional elegance with pre-stitched metallic chocolate gold saree dress