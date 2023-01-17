10 Best Sneakers Under 1000 to Shop from Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale

When in doubt, sneakers are the go-to footwear that you can count on. To begin with, they are extremely comfortable and easy to put on. Some sneakers provide the functionality of sports shoes, while others provide the style quotient of party footwear. With the rise of athleisure fashion, sneakers have also become popular with the most unlikely outfits such as dresses and formals. This is why they have become a wardrobe essential these days. While some high-end sneakers can burn a hole in your pocket, Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale offers amazing discounts that make these sneakers available under 1000 rupees. Keep scrolling to see some of our product recommendations. 10 Cool Sneakers Under 1000 Bucks on Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale

1. Sparx Women's Sd0111 Sneakers You can hit the club or go for a Sunday brunch wearing these versatile sneakers by Sparx. These sneakers have a minimalistic white color enhanced with golden stripes on either side, which adds a casual as well as sartorial touch to them. Each shoe has a cushioned opening and inner walls, so your feet can slide in comfortably and stay snuggled all day. Its flexible PVC outsole enhances movement and makes it a good pick.

2. Pro by Khadim's Men's Sports Sneakers These sports sneakers by Khadim's are not only excellent for outdoor activities but also have a stylish teal color and an attractive design. Its mesh upper provides adequate ventilation for your feet to breathe, which reduces sweltering and odor. The anti-skid outsole prevents accidental slips while absorbing the impact from sudden jerks.

3. Sparx Men's Sm-323 Sneaker The intricate tread pattern of this pair of sneakers by Sparx provides excellent stability while preventing skids. The toe box is made with a firm synthetic material that guards your toes against jerks and other factors. Not just the inner walls of the shoes, but the collared lining too is well-padded to keep your feet comfortable. What makes the pair special is the glossy faux leather finish that gives it a stylish look.

4. HOCKWOOD Women's Casual Sneakers Relive the best of 70s fashion with these high-top sneakers by HOCKWOOD. The black and white color contrast not only adds to the pair's retro charm but also looks cool with most outfits. While the ergonomic design provides excellent stability, the shoe's silhouette gives you a confident saunter. In addition, these sneakers are lightweight and very durable.

5. Red Tape Women's Sneakers These adorable sneakers by Red Tape come in an attractive lavender color to spruce up your style. The sneakers have a minimalistic design, ideal for people who do not like flashy footwear. Made with polyurethane and rubber, these sneakers have a glossy leather-like finish that makes them aesthetically appealing. Also, the padded interiors keep your feet adequately snuggled. These sneakers are available at an amazing discount at Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale.

6. Sparx Men's Sm-648 Sports Shoes The chunky contoured outsole of these sneakers by Sparx gives a great grip and prevents accidental slips. These soles are made with a high-elasticity MD material that provides some bounce and absorbs impact. The breathable mesh upper provides sufficient ventilation that keeps your feet fresh and dry. Unlike other budget-friendly sneakers, these have built-in arch support to alleviate the pressure on your feet during workouts.

7. Do Bhai Sports Shoes for Women With its gorgeous color and gradient metallic patches, this pair of sneakers by Do Bhai is incredible to wear at parties. They have a ventilated mesh upper to keep your feet cool and fresh along with a chunky, contoured outsole for excellent grip and stability. The block heel design elevates the height of the wearer and gives them a feline saunter. What's more, is that these sneakers are available at a great discount on Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale.

8. Flavia Women's Slip-on Sneaker The wedged outsole of these slip-on sneakers by Flavia provides good arch support and stability. These shoes are made with skin-friendly cotton and elastane blend that is breathable and stretchable. While the white stripes give a subtle sporty appearance to the shoes, the pair is versatile enough to go with most casual outfits. Its cushioned insole has a special bounce compound that keeps your feet comfortable and at ease.

9. KazarMax Women's Sneaker Shoes If you are an admirer of off-beat footwear styles, get your hands on these multi-colored graffiti sneakers by KazarMax. While these sneakers have a slip-on closure, the lace provides additional security and completes the look. The super-elastic rubberized EVA sole allows you to flex the shoes, which enhances their functionality. To top it off, these are easy to clean and maintain.

10. Sparx Men's Sneakers With a striking contrast of navy and mustard yellow, these sneakers by Sparx are perfect to stand out in style. They have a unique aesthetic without being overly flashy, which suits most wardrobes. The collared lining is adequately padded, so your feet can slip in without any discomfort around the ankles. In addition, the ergonomic pair provides long-lasting comfort to your feet.