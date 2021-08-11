10 Easy traditional outfit ideas to dress your best this Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most celebrated and oldest festivals of India, and it is just around the corner! Celebrated on the day of the full moon in the month of Sravan according to the lunar calendar, it is the festival of brotherhood and the loving sibling bond. On this day each year, it is customary for girls and women to tie a rakhi on the wrists of their brothers, which is a sacred thread signifying her good wishes for his prosperity, the bond between a brother and sister and his promise to always protect her.

This auspicious day, like every other festival, brings along the opportunity to dress up in new traditional attire - which we would not want to miss at any cost! After the past year and half of not being able to celebrate festivals with our families, Raksha Bandhan 2021 and relaxed restrictions now are a great opportunity to dress up and look your stylish best when you click and post photos with your family! Check out these outfit ideas that you can shop for Raksha Bandhan in advance, while they are on sale!

1. Anouk Yellow and White Printed Kurta and Palazzos

Made of pure cotton, this straight knee-length kurta in a lively yellow and matching palazzos are bound to bring out your natural radiance! Comfortable, practical and chic meet ethnic to make this the ideal outfit for laid back quality time with your siblings at home!

₹ 989.00 – Buy Now.

2. Indo Era Floral Print Kurta with Palazzos and Dupatta

The traditional bel floral prints on pale yellow enhance your complexion and the matching palazzos (with pockets!) and gorgeous dupatta add to the elegant appeal. This is truly one for the extended family reunion and day-time festivities on Raksha Bandhan - a fit that you can keep wearing for work as well!

₹ 1,439.00 – Buy Now.

3. Anubhutee Turquoise and White Bandhani Print Kurta and Palazzos

When it comes to ethnic wear, one can never go wrong with traditionally Rajasthani bandhani prints and cool turquoise! The combination of the two and the relaxed white palazzos make for the ideal outfit for a casual day-time puja with your siblings on Rakhi - it is comfortable, breezy, casual yet traditional and can liven up the room!

₹ 850.00 – Buy Now.

4. Sangria Navy Blue and Gold Printed Anarkali Kurta

This gorgeous number is one for the evening festivities with extended family. The combination of navy blue and gold indigenous motifs can take any outfit from ordinary to luxurious. The elbow sleeves, empire waistline and gathered kalis additionally accentuate your natural curves and will make for the perfect festive gram-worthy pictures with your siblings!

₹ 1,469.00 – Buy Now.

5. Sangria Green and Peach Floral Print Anarkali

The green and peach floral and foliage prints on an off-white base make it a lively, comfortable and fun option for celebrating Raksha Bandhan at home in style! The silhouette and flared sleeves also make it suitable to be worn as an Indo-western dress for casual days out. Who said ethnic and traditional is boring?

₹ 759.00 – Buy Now.

6. Nayo Pastel Green Floral Kurta with Palazzos and Dupatta

Refreshing pastels are one of the raging global trends of the year - and they work perfectly with traditional ethnic wear! This closed neck, pastel green kurta with delicate white floral prints and matching palazzos and dupatta are the epitome of an elegant ethnic outfit that is bound to wow all your siblings!

₹ 1,399.00 – Buy Now.

7. Nayo Lavender and White Floral Kurta

Lavender is one colour that is a match made in heaven for all Indian complexions! It will bring out your inner radiance and leave a lasting, refreshing impression behind you! Cool, comfortable and traditional, this is the perfect Rakhi OOTD!

₹ 649.00 – Buy Now.

8. Inddus Solid Green Kurta with Trousers and Dupatta

If your personal style statement is to subtly yet significantly make an impact, this ethnic set is for you! Mark your presence at the family Raksha Bandhan reunion looking ethereal in this full sleeved forest green, tiered anarkali with matching trousers and a sheer dupatta with golden borders!

₹ 2,459.00 – Buy Now.

9. Gerua Mustard Yellow and Red A-line Kurti

If a full-fledged ethnic outfit really isn’t your cup of tea but mom still wants you to ditch your tees for once, this comfortable cotton kurti is for you! You can wear this fun and vibrant mustard yellow, printed A-line kurti with your blue denims and oxidised jhumkas to stay comfortable, quirky and still feel festive!

₹ 549.00 – Buy Now.

10. Anubhutee Maroon and Golden Printed Straight Kurti

Another great option for a comfortable yet festive alternative to heavy kurtas or sarees is this luxurious maroon kurti with golden intricacies! Wear this with golden jhumkas and khaki wide leg trousers for the perfectly modern yet traditional appeal!

₹ 494.00 – Buy Now.

For more fashion-related updates and ideas, follow @pinkvillafashion on Instagram today!