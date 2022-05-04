15 Plus size clothing brands for women that are fashionable and chic

Fashion for plus size people has been evolving and now everyone can style themselves the way they desire. With increasing awareness about body diversity, plus size clothing has now turned out to be one of the fastest-growing segments in the apparel industry. For some reason, everyone including the fashion industry kept neglecting the plus size girls for years. Walking in shopping malls and stores to buy a piece of clothing seemed impossible because there was nothing for plus-size women. Sadly, the last resort used to be the men section. Plus size clothes are now available widely and we also have quite a few plus size boutiques opening across the globe. But as we expand what being fat means in fashion and everyday living, we should also cater to styles that make people feel like they’re part of the conversation. The main issue that most people on the heavier side face is that trendy clothes are not available in their size. Here we have a list of a few plus size clothing brands that have a wide range of trendy plus size clothing.

What is plus size clothing?

Where earlier there were hardly any options, currently at least some retailers and designers have launched stores and websites specifically for girls who have a larger body than an average person. While for general people the specific term for plus size divas can vary from country to country, in the fashion industry, the over-size is defined as any model who wears sizes 18 or over.

Why choose plus size clothing?

A recent study found that 90 percent of women feel more confident when wearing a great outfit. They also found 81 percent of women are willing to pay more money for great outfits, and 88 percent would purchase more trendy outfits.

Benefits of being plus size:

1. You’ve got unique style statement

The plus size clothing online store will bring a wide range of exclusive fashion wear, which is not generally available at physical stores. The curvy outfit that you will wear is going to be different from what your friends or other girls wear. So, be proud of your curves and flaunt them in trendy outfits.

2. Major brands are expanding into plus size

Earlier, the plus size designer wear was limited to size 12 and 14, which is now expanded to bigger sizes. Popular clothing brands offer a wide variety of extra-large outfits in all colours, patterns, and designs. The plus size women of all ages can select their favourite attires and order them online easily. Curvy women can now hit the online store and pick their favourite outfit in the trendiest and in-demand colour and pattern.

3. Great choice and an array of variety

The biggest disappointment so far while shopping for the plus size clothing outfit is the limited range of apparel and styling options. However, that’s not the case anymore as the plus size women enjoy the benefit of being exclusive, because the styling options are expanded beyond the horizon. So, being plus size, you can enjoy the sprouting plus size fashion wear options more than ever.

Best plus size clothing brands:

If you are plus size, these are a few of the numerous benefits that you can enjoy with pride. Browse these women’s plus size clothing options today to pick the most fashionable apparels of all times and flaunt your curves in style.

Just My Size is a brand that is dedicated to modern curvy women and their dynamic lifestyle. Curvy women usually find it difficult to find leggings and tights that fit them right. This is when this brand will come to your rescue. It offers the most comfortable pair of leggings that will fit you just right without making you feel conscious. The brand also offers a wide range of plus size undergarments.

No matter what your size is, every woman loves to dress up in cute and chic dresses. If you simply cannot find dresses that fit all your curves just right, then we have got you covered! AMZ PLUS is a brand that simply caters to plus size women. It has the cutest brunch wear and day dresses that will give you a boost of confidence. The brand also has a wide range of flowy tunics, leggings, joggers, rompers, jumpsuits and tops - all for plus size women!

If you are a curvy woman who feels extremely conscious and insecure in anything that you wear, then it is time to make a change. A chic maxi dress is going to bring you just the confidence you require. If you are blessed with those curves, it is time to flaunt them! This maxi dress entails a cold shoulder neckline, making it super trendy and so in style! It is also available in a number of colours and patterns for you to choose from. You can simply buy a bunch of these and don them for different events.

4. Lee Women’s Plus Size Trouser Pants

The brand, Lee has been around in the market for quite a long time. It is very well loved and worn by millions of women. The good news is that they have also started their plus size range and it is perfect! They have a great variety of trouser pants for our curvy working fashionistas and also have a good range of plus size jeans that will fit you like they are made just for you!

Amazon itself has launched their brand, Amazon Essentials with the motto of making fashion affordable to all. They have also incorporated a wide range of plus size clothing under the section ‘Women’s Plus’, making their brand more available to all. They usually have a range of casual, lounge wear clothing that is just perfect for the summers. This drawstring wide leg linen pant can be teamed with a breezy top and styled in a number of ways. The brand also has a range of shorts, tees, dresses and intimate wear.

If you are looking for the perfect casual, breezy top to don this summer then this top is just what you need! This brand has a range of tops in all plus sizes and also in a number of colours. It features a casual V neck, cute roll-sleeves and a side split hem, making it look super feminine. You can get this top in a few colours and then style them differently with jeans, pants and shorts. Apart from casual tops the brand also has party wear and semi-formal tops in plus sizes.

A sweatshirt is probably one of the most versatile pieces of clothing a woman can own. You can style a sweatshirt with jeans, shorts and even a cute skirt. You can wear it underneath a trench coat during the winters, or roll up the sleeves and style it with shorts during the summers. This brand has a wide range of sweatshirts in a number of colours from size small to 4XL, making it perfect for every type of woman.

As we mentioned earlier, plus size women usually suffer from not having enough choices and not being able to style trendy clothing. This brand offers the trendiest tops in the largest size. This top with a V-shape hemline along with lace detailing on the neckline is so in vogue that you will wear it again and again. The brand also offers contemporary dresses and sweatshirts in all sizes.

Who says you cannot wear mini skirts just because you are a little curvier than others? Anything when worn with confidence can look stylish. This mini wrap skirt is available in all plus sizes and looks super modish. It can be styled with your favourite top or even a shirt. If you are not comfortable wearing something this short, the skirt is also available in a slightly longer length. This brand also has a wide range of blouses, bodysuits, nightwear, and pants in the largest sizes.

This brand is also a great choice for women looking for some cute, trendy tops to style this summer. This cute graphic top with a V-neckline is all things dashing and snazzy. It can be worn with shorts, jeans and even your loungewear pants at home. You can dress up or dress down with this top. It is available in a number of colours for you to choose from. This brand has the trendiest tops available for plus size women in a number of colours and patterns.

As a curvy woman, if dresses and skirts make you feel conscious then a jumpsuit is probably a much safer bet for you. A jumpsuit is super effortless as it is easy to wear and also looks extremely classy and elegant. This jumpsuit is available from the smallest to the largest possible size - making it feasible for all types of women with every body type. It is also available in cute, trendy colours making it an extremely versatile choice. Apart from jumpsuits, this brand also offers the classiest looking dresses and gowns in all sizes. If you want to upgrade your party wear wardrobe, this brand has got your back!

Now curvy girls can flaunt their curves with confidence and glam with this super sexy plus size bikini. This bikini is perfect for plus size girls as it will only let you flaunt all your best curves and conceal the other ones. It features a ruffled top with a deep V-neckline, removable padded cups and adjustable straps, teamed with high-waisted floral bottoms. When it comes to swimsuits and beachwear, florals never really go out style, making this bikini super trendy! The brand also has a range of one piece swimsuits along with cute cover ups in all sizes.

Curvy girls, it is time to flaunt, splash and swim in this modish one piece swimsuit that will fit you like a glove. If you are not too comfortable with a two-piece but still want to look and feel sexy, then this swimsuit is just perfect for you. Also, monokinis are so in trend right now! This swimsuit features back adjustable wide shoulder straps and a padded push up bra that provides you shape and support. This black plus size swimwear is cheeky with see through hollow out and a V-neck. The high waisted line accentuates your curves.The full coverage and tummy control bottom will conceal imperfections, making you more confident and elegant. It is also available in a number of bright colours for you to choose from.

One of the many challenges that curvy women face is finding the perfect formal wear that fits just right. Every modern woman is a working woman and hence, a formal office wear wardrobe is just as important as your party wear and your beach wear. This brand offers a stunning blazer in the largest of sizes. You can style this blazer with matching trousers or mismatch it with any other pair of formal pants you own. On days when you want to opt for a semi-formal look, you can also style this blazer with a pair of denim jeans with a top underneath. This brand also offers other office staples. So check it out if you are a modern, working, curvy girl!

As a plus size woman you should never feel afraid or insecure to hit the beach. You also do not have to cover yourself in layers of clothing under the hot sun at the beach. We have just the perfect beach wear for you! This brand offers the cute beach wear wrap dress available in a number of colours. This dress is super breezy and also looks extremely elegant. You can accessorise it with statement earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings. You can also seal the deal with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a wide beach hat!

Tips when choose plus size clothing:

1. Look for good quality apparel items that you love and want to keep for some time.

2. You also need to get the colour right. Something can be the best thing in the world, but it just doesn't suit us.

3. Think about your body: what do you really like about it? What is your body shape? What would you like to hide? Make sure that you choose something that suits your own particular body shape, and ALWAYS pick something that celebrates what you love about yourself.

4. However, never feel guilty if you ‘fail’ to be ‘body positive’ about your whole body. Believe it or not-you are allowed to hate something about yourself!

5. Disguise works particularly well when you are simultaneously dazzling people with your best features, and you will find that you feel sexy, yet comfortable and confident, all at the same time.

A number of clothing retailers and manufacturers have followed suit in the last few years, expanding their lines, which once stopped at a size 12 or 14, to include sizes up to a 28. Malls that had few, if any, options for plus-size shoppers a decade ago now offer a veritable bonanza of bigger sizes. Mentioned above are some of the affordable plus size clothing brands for you to choose from.

