16 Jewellery sets that can amplify the glory of your style

Jewellery sets dont need a reason to purchase. Their ultra luxe feel, sparking appearance and edgy designing itself speak volume. Apart from the best selling necklace sets, earrings and bracelets, there are jewellery sets who make their own space in the must-have list of fashion accessories. There are wedding jewellery that are perfect for intimate ceremonies whereas necklaces define sheer elegance. Without burning a hole in the pocket, today you can update your old fashion jewellery collection with these flawless jewellery sets.

Our top picks of the best jewellery sets for women

1. Estele Necklace Set for Women- Buy Now

2. AccessHer Choker Necklace Set- Buy Now

3. Peora 18K Gold Plated Kundan Faux Bead Bridal Necklace Jewellery Set- Buy Now

4. Spargz Bridal Traditional Gold Plated Synthetic Stone Ethnic Jewellery Set- Buy Now

5. I Jewels Traditional Gold Plated Kundan Ethnic Bridal Jewellery Set- Buy Now

6. Ishhaara Wedding Jewellery Austrian Diamond Choker Stone Necklace Set- Buy Now

7. Priyaasi Kundan Pearls Beads Silver Plated Choker Set with MaangTikka- Buy Now

8. Accessher Oxidised Silver Meenakari Jewellery Set- Buy Now

9. Yellow Chimes Oxidised Silver Maharashtrian Jewellery Choker Set- Buy Now

10. Zeneme Fashion Jewellery Antique Oxidised Five Layered Jewellery Set- Buy Now

Jewellery sets don't need any introduction. Their contents, quality, material, design and charm says it all. Remember the bond of a woman and her love for jewellery sets is immeasurable.

In this article

1. Types of jewellery sets

2. Types of stones used in jewellery sets

3. 16 Jewellery sets for women

- Gold Necklace Sets

- Bridal Jewellery Sets

- Silver Jewellery Sets

- Oxidised Jewellery Sets

With the rise of females going bonkers over the fashionable masterpieces, the industry has introduced various types of jewellery sets and stones. Not to worry! We are here to spoon feed you with every detail that you need before locking your favourite jewellery sets in the shopping cart.

There are multiple types of jewellery sets that have managed to make their space in the contemporary era. The types of jewellery sets are as follows:

1. Gold jewellery sets

2. Silver jewellery sets

3. Diamond studded jewellery sets

4. Pearl jewellery sets

5. Bridal jewellery sets

6. Kundan jewellery sets

7. Choker jewellery sets

These top 7 types of jewellery sets are in trend. The type depends on the material, beads, stones and designing techniques of the jewellery set. Without much ado, let's get to know about the stones used by the skilled artisans and craftsmen.

Following are the types of stones that are used in making exclusive jewellery sets.

1. Agate: Agates are primarily formed within volcanic and metamorphic rocks. They are found in a varied range of colours.

2. Alexandrite: It is a gemstone that paves the way for good fortune, luck, prosperity and love.

3. Amber: It is regarded as a drop of sun and tears of God. It is meant to trap and absorb negativity floating in the air. It is found in light yellow, red and brown colour.

4. American Diamond: It is a duplicate of real diamond synthesized by man. It is Cubic Zornica that is similar to a stone. It is colourless and hard.

5. Aquamarine: These stones evoke the crystal nature of blue waters. It is a bluish green stone that brings calmness and balance.

6. Citrine: It is a stone that comes in the colour of yellow, amber and gold. It is a stone that looks like a crystal. It brings good fortune and prosperity.

7. Crystal: A crystal has high vibrating frequency that brings forth healing properties. They are naturally occurring rock formations valued for their unique shape, texture and luminosity.

These stones must have made your head toss and spin with innumerable thoughts. But why worry when we are here at your rescue? All you have to do is plan your budget according to the types of jewellery sets that you need. All the jewellery sets are so much more than they seem. After deciding the desired type of jewellery set, budget and stone, you are all set to kickstart your shopping spree.

We have curated top 16 jewellery sets for you. Scroll down, snatch a glimpse of all and snag them before they are gone. For easy shopping and decision making, we have divided the 16 jewellery sets into 4 sections.

1. Estele Necklace Set for Women

This jewellery set is a traditional piece of art. It is studded with coloured pearls and stones. It has a distinctive design that needs no introduction. It is an antique jewellery set that comes in a premium matte finish material. The earrings are graceful and very comfortable. It has an elegant design and neat finishing that will amp up your glory with ease.

Why Estele Necklace Set for Women?

It is made up from the highest quality alloy material that can be easily teamed up with traditional or festive wears. This necklace set will uplift the beauty of your wedding attire and make your glamorous look the talk of the festivities.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Deal: Rs.1,626

2. AccessHer Choker Necklace Set

This kundan plated choker necklace jewellery set is a gold plated and handcrafted antique set. It is embellished with gold and comes with matching earrings and a maang tikka. This jewellery set has the ability to complement any of your traditional attire. This set also features a unique kind of traditional embellishments with an antique finish. The earrings are very easy to carry being light in weight and have a design which makes it very comfortable to wear throughout the day.

Why AccessHer Choker Necklace Set?

This jewellery set is one of the best jewellery sets that is made from toxic free materials. The superior quality ensures that this necklace and the earrings don’t harm your skin or cause any discomfort.

Price: Rs. 10,890

Deal: Rs. 3,267

3. YouBella Jewellery Combo of Bangle and Necklace Set

This jewellery set is a gold plated set that contains a necklace, two bangles and earrings. It is made up from top quality and plated with gold so that it doesn't lose its shine after long term use. It has a classic and a playful design that takes the beauty of this jewellery set up a level.

Why YouBella Jewellery Combo of Bangle and Necklace Set?

With this jewellery set you can add more grace to your elegance. It has a versatile look that suits every modern as well as modest woman. The trendy style and authentic intricate design makes it worth the value.

Price: Rs. 4,999

Deal: Rs. 1,099

4. Sasitrends One Gram Micro Gold Plated Long Short Combo Necklace Set

If you are looking to attain a richer look, then this jewellery set is all that you need. It is made up from brass material and gold plated to restore its glory for a prolonged period of time. This jewellery set is perfectly crafted for women who love everything ehtnic and antique.

Why Sasitrends One Gram Micro Gold Plated Long Short Combo Necklace Set?

This jewellery has the power to boost up your style factor and enhance the ultra beauty factor flawlessly. The coloured stones studded in this short and long necklace grabs the attention of all.

Price: Rs. 8,477

Deal: Rs. 2,299

1. Peora 18K Gold Plated Kundan Faux Bead Bridal Necklace Jewellery Set

This bridal jewellery set will leave everyone in the room awestruck. It contains a long necklace, choker choker, maang tikka and earrings. It is crafted from environmental brass alloy and top quality plating. The kundan stones give an edge over other earrings.

Why Peora 18K Gold Plated Kundan Faux Bead Bridal Necklace Jewellery Set?

You can elevate your big day into an unforgettable moment with this dreamy jewellery set. With 4 out of 5 star ratings on Amazon, this jewellery set is worth the splendidness.

Price: Rs. 11,574

Deal: Rs. 1,199

2. Spargz Bridal Traditional Gold Plated Synthetic Stone Ethnic Jewellery Set

This jewellery set is a bridal package that has a high sentimental value. It contains one choker necklace, one long necklace, a pair of earrings, maang tika and a kamarbandh. It is a must have bridal jewellery set that can easily be teamed up with Indian attire, bridal lehengas or sarees. The top quality gold plating and world class craftsmanship makes this jewellery set one of the best.

Why Spargz Bridal Traditional Gold Plated Synthetic Stone Ethnic Jewellery Set?

This jewellery set has a touch of South Indian culture. The classic gold jhumkas, studded drop maang tikka, wedding filigree kamarband and the gold plated necklace featuring a mesmerising pattern that is studded with pearl and ruby is worth appreciating.

Price: Rs. 7,999

Deal: Rs. 999

3. Peora Jodha Akbar Bridal Choker Necklace

Peora Jodha Akbar Bridal Choker Necklace set is a 18K gold plated american diamond bridal jewellery set. It is a traditional jewellery set that contains a necklace, earrings, maang tikka, haath panja and nose ring for a head to toe bridal look. It is a graceful set of jewellery that will make others admire your beauty.

Why Peora Jodha Akbar Bridal Choker Necklace?

This jewellery set will meet every expectation of the brides. The lovely green studded beads complement the sparkling nature of the American diamonds. With this jewellery at your hands, you will definitely be one of the most beautiful brides.

Price: Rs. 9,495

Deal: Rs. 1,849

4. I Jewels Traditional Gold Plated Kundan Ethnic Bridal Jewellery Set

This bridal jewellery set comes with a necklace, earrings, maatha patti, haath panja and nose ring. This set is crafted in gold plating for a luxe look. The bridal choker necklace features kundan-studded in it and is secured with a drawstring closure. Style this necklace set with a saree or lehenga on your wedding day to enhance the look.

Why I Jewels Traditional Gold Plated Kundan Ethnic Bridal Jewellery Set?

This jewellery set has managed to bag 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. The intricate deigned, neat finishing, glamorous look and all in one bridal set makes it a divine piece of fashion that a bride must own.

Price: Rs. 5,999

Deal: Rs. 1,699

1. Ishhaara Wedding Jewellery Austrian Diamond Choker Stone Necklace Set

This Austrian Diamond Choker Stone Necklace Set is a faux diamond jewellery set that you will surely love. With top notch quality and unique design, this diamond studded jewellery set will leave you stunned. This choker set will help you flaunt your unique style even in the crowd.

Why Ishhaara Wedding Jewellery Austrian Diamond Choker Stone Necklace Set?

This jewellery set is not a mere diamond studded necklace, but one of the best jewellery sets that can speak for themselves. The novelty of this jewellery set has made its space to the heart of the wearer. With 4,7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this necklace set is all that you are missing since long.

Price: Rs. 4,000

Deal: Rs. 2,700

2. ANAYRA 925 Sterling Silver Mangalsutra Pendant Earring Necklace Set

This jewellery set is made up from sterling silver. It is a timeless jewellery set that comes with earrings. The earrings are gorgeous and sparkle even after frequent use. The set will help you experience a personal feel in its own way.

Why ANAYRA 925 Sterling Silver Mangalsutra Pendant Earring Necklace Set?

This mangalsutra pendant earring necklace set is a must have if you wish to stay in contact with something that has immense amount of importance. This set will keep you in fashion trends and won't let you compromise any of the traditional values.

Price: Rs. 3,254

Deal: Rs. 3,244

3. Priyaasi Kundan Pearls Beads Silver Plated Choker Set with MaangTikka

This silver necklace set will serve you with a trendy and stylish look that will go with your modern and traditional attire. It doesn't look gaudy at all. With perfect finishing and excellent quality, this jewellery set is worth the money.

Why Priyaasi Kundan Pearls Beads Silver Plated Choker Set with MaangTikka?

This jewellery set has earned 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon due to its alluring appearance. It doesn’t cause discomfort and compliments every traditional or Indo-western attire of yours.

Price: Rs. 5,097

Deal: Rs. 1,219

4. Touchstone Antique Indian Bollywood Rhinestones Bridal Jewelry Necklace Set

This jewellery set features a V shaped necklace that comes with adjustable and extendable links chains up to 18.50 inches. The earrings are also long in length to amp up your overall beauty.

Why Touchstone Antique Indian Bollywood Rhinestones Bridal Jewelry Necklace Set?

This set is handcrafted by traditional artisans. It is extremely light in weight and doesn't prick your skin.

Price: Rs. 7,299

Deal: Rs. 1,199

1. Accessher Oxidised Silver Meenakari Jewellery Set

This jewellery set is a peach and white mirror kundan studded jewellery set. It is a designer piece of fashion accessory made from brass. It is lead and nickel free to assure 100 percent comfort.

Why Accessher Oxidised Silver Meenakari Jewellery Set?

This jewellery set looks rich and royal. The oxidised finish is perfect to take your OOTD up a level. This is a must have jewellery set that comes with earrings. It is also embellished with kundan pearls and beads for women.

Price: Rs. 5,405

Deal: Rs. 1,622

2. Yellow Chimes Oxidised Silver Maharashtrian Jewellery Choker Set

This traditional Maharashtrian jewellery choker set is inspired by the Peshwa dynasty. It comes with an adjustable necklace and earrings. In addition, it is a great collection to bring in the typical ancient outlooks. This jewellery set belongs to the Kolhapur collection brought

Why Yellow Chimes Oxidised Silver Maharashtrian Jewellery Choker Set?

This jewellery set has a modern touch with a dash of sacred symbolism. The design is created by joining each piece manually with utmost care for uniformity. Each piece has clear carving done under the expertise of Kolhapur Art karigars.

Price: Rs. 3,600

Deal: Rs. 1,099

3. Zeneme Fashion Jewellery Antique Oxidised Five Layered Jewellery Set

This jewellery set is a silver plated green and red American diamond studded necklace with earrings. It is light in weight and the five layers of the necklace is something that you cannot take your eyes off.

Why Zeneme Fashion Jewellery Antique Oxidised Five Layered Jewellery Set?

The necklace is similar to a Rani haar that has a crescent shape. For secured and comfortable fighting, this necklace has a drawstring closure. The finest quality stones and environmentally friendly non-precious metals are used for making this jewellery set.

Price: Rs. 2,999

Deal: Rs. 1,299

4. Sasitrends Oxidized German Silver Long Necklace Set

This necklace set contains a long necklace, bangles, pair of earrings and a nose pin. This jewellery set is elegant and worth the value. Ditch gold and silver jewellery sets for the time being and indulge into this luxurious oxidised German silver set.

Why Sasitrends Oxidized German Silver Long Necklace Set?

This jewellery set will be your all time favourite as it has everything that you need to deck up for the day. The skin friendly materials ensure that the necklace set will not bother you at all. With 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this combo set is definitely the best fashion accessory that every woman must own.

Price: Rs. 4,000

Deal: Rs. 749

All the jewellery sets are unique in their own way. They are exquisite and serve everything that a woman needs to complete her look in the most attractive way. It is not the jewellery sets that speak but the natural beauty that it accentuates. The majority of the fashinstas go bonkers for the eye-catching long necklaces, choker sets, bangles, earrings, maang tikka and nose pins. Today, you have a chance to upgrade your jewellery collection by welcoming these must-have beauties.

