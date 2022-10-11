20 Hairstyle ideas you can DIY this Diwali

We can almost already smell all the sweets and fireworks as Diwali approaches! We are aware that you want to stand out in the crowd, whether it is at the taash party or the puja. These straightforward yet stylish Diwali hairstyles, leave a lasting impression on your friends and family. We understand that you may not want to spend a lot of time on your hair during this busy time. These current hairstyles will be helpful in this situation. They are easily accomplished, require little labor and equipment, yet nevertheless look impressive. Keeping your hair tied is also a good idea because you do not want it to capture a stray cinder or get in the way of lighting diyas. Here we have laid down a list of 20 gorgeous Diwali hairstyle ideas just for making your festive party look effortlessly chic!

1. The messy side braid

Perfect for those late-night taash parties, this look is a tad sloppy on the side but otherwise picture-perfect. A quick-fix braid alternative for getting dressed for the big day quickly is a basic and untidy side braid. It's less formal than a braid and a lot more fun. To do this one perfectly, all you need is a little bit of practice, some product, and just the proper amount of messiness. Make a deep side part in your hair and divide it into two portions. On the opposite side, split your hair once more to make four portions in all. As one would weave a wicker basket, beginning with the far leftmost section, cross it alternately under and over the ones next to it. Continue working your way down, crossing each section in turn. With a band, fasten the braid's end, then tug out strands to give it a somewhat unkempt appearance. You can now flaunt the Diwali evening style by wearing it with your favorite dress! 2. Mermaid waves

There's probably no better way to let everyone know that you're ready to unwind after all of your Diwali preparations than to put on your beachy waves look. This is possibly the ideal one to get you set for all the festivities this Diwali season because it is both elegant and straightforward. Depending on your hair type, there are a variety of ways for you to achieve those beachy waves. For thick hair, for instance, you can use a curling iron and alternate between curling each lock away from your head and towards it to achieve the required wavy form (do not forget to apply a heat protectant spray first). However, for curly or frizzy hair, applying just a little styling product to spread the curls out should work. You may display your thick, beachy waves all evening long if you get dressed to the nines. 3. The side-parted bun

A bun is probably the most traditional hairstyle during Diwali celebrations. Buns can get dull after a while, so it's always wonderful to spice things up a little. Depending on how casual or professional you want to appear, there are several ways to style a side bun. For instance, you might maintain a free-flowing, informal look or choose a much more formal side chignon. Make a significant division in one side of your hair for a more laid-back look. After that, gather every hair at the neck (you can even remove a few strands) and fasten it with an elastic band. To ensure that the bun is on the side, hold a segment of your loose hair between your thumb and forefinger and twist or backcomb it to the base of your hair. Using bobby pins, cinch the portions that are bunched up. Divide your ponytail into two portions for the chignon and braid each section into the classic three-part braid, securing those with bands at the ends. Use bobby pins to hold them in place as you roll them up toward the bottom of your ponytail. 4. The center-parted ponytail

Even though it's just as exquisite as the others, this one is arguably the simplest and quickest to complete on the list. What is the ponytail's best feature, then? It has been popular for a very long time and doesn't appear to be going out of style anytime soon. Simply grasp all of your hair at the base of your head, make a center partition, and secure it with a hair tie to get the traditional middle-parted ponytail. Put your ponytail in place with hairspray, and you're all set to play your best holiday game. You could even add some bling to your hair, just as an extra measure of lighting up for the Diwali period. 5. The embellished braid

This elegant haircut might be your look for your Diwali party if you don't think braids are your thing or just don't feel like doing your hair. Your hair appears to be braided without actually being so. This hairdo is adaptable and looks well with both sarees and Indo-western clothing. Additionally, you can modify it to suit your preferences. You'll need a straightener, a beautiful hairpiece, and a golden ribbon to accessorize your hair to get this polished appearance. Although straightening your hair is not required, it will offer you a neat hairstyle, thus we advise you to do it. Apply some serum to control those flyaways if you still decide against doing it. When you've finished, pull your hair back at the nape of your neck and secure it there. To give the appearance more pizzazz, use a stylish hair item. After that, begin braiding your ribbon into the ponytail until it is completely covered. Pearls can be added to glam up the appearance. 6. Sleek low bun

Do you intend to dress in a saree for Diwali? Want to wear it with a stylish yet simple hairstyle? Then a traditional bun is the best option available. Put your hair up in a neat bun and dress it up by covering it with a gajra! First, straighten your hair to make sure your bun is incredibly sleek. After that, separate your hair in the middle and, if necessary, use a styling gel to tame any flyaways. Make a tight ponytail out of all of your hair, then twist the ponytail into a bun. To secure the gajra, use bobby pins. 7. Side weave

Here is a simple braid design for you if you're one of those girls who love to flaunt their locks by keeping them open. With this look, you can keep your hair loose while giving it a literal twist. This hairstyle can be worn by anyone, regardless of hair length, whether it is short or long. But it looks best on people who already have naturally curly hair. Use a curling iron to create beachy waves if your hair isn't naturally curly. 8. Low bun with a side braid

For those who adore buns, here is another one! Buns are incredibly adaptable and lend elegance to any outfit, whether it be Western clothing or Indian clothing. Additionally, buns are the most effective technique to cover up terrible hair days! An attractive twist is added to a low bun in this hairstyle by braiding a section of your hair to the side. When you want to look lovely but with little effort, choose this haircut. Give a central part to your hair and begin plaiting it into simple braids on both sides. Avoid braiding too little hair. Bring the two braids you've created on each side of your head together at the nape of your neck and pin them there. After it is finished, create a low bun with your hair. That's it. 9. High pony

We're going to dispel the myth that a high, tight ponytail is only appropriate for an athletic appearance. When worn with the appropriate clothing and properly accessorized, a high pony may give your entire look a touch of elegance and confidence. Want to make a statement at a Diwali party with your unique look? If that's the case, try the high pony! You can relax and enjoy your Diwali party without worrying about your hair thanks to the ease of a sleek high ponytail, which is simple to style, doesn't require any preparation, and is simple to maintain. 10. Poker straight

We can understand if you become unmotivated to dress up after attending a half-dozen Diwali events. This haircut will save you in those situations. Poker-straight hair must be your go-to style because it is so lovely and glossy when you don't feel like getting a fancy hairstyle. Making the middle part of your hair enhances its appearance. Apply a serum to your mane after you've finished straightening your hair to give it a glossy finish and maintain the hair iron straight! 11. Twisted bun

A bun style is the only hairstyle that goes well with a saree. To improve your hair game this holiday season, swap out the traditional bun for one made of twisted front flicks that connect into a low bun. Before starting the hairdo, add some volume to your hair to create a bumped-up bun. 12. Braided hair weave

Choose a braided hair weave to complete your Diwali style if you want to wear your hair down but give it a little edge. Make a deep side part in your hair and leave out a few face-framing strands for extra impact. Finally, add delicate waves to the hair with a curling iron to complete the style. 13. Chic chignon

Chignons don't have to be dull! Even though it is a really simple hairstyle—all you have to do is roll your hair into a low bun that touches the nape of your neck—it may appear incredibly elegant when paired with your gorgeous ethnic clothing. Additionally, they allow you to show off your OTT earrings with style. Add some adorable floral hair accessories to your festive hairstyle, and you're ready to go! 14. Messy Braided Top Knot

You probably have seen several Indian actresses sporting this haircut. If they suit your face, messy top knot buns can significantly alter your image. With the aid of this haircut, you may glam up your appearance during Diwali. Your go-to hairdo for the holiday season can be a sloppy top knot with braids like this one. Wear heavy jewelry, such as chandabalis or jhumkas, to balance out this appearance if your makeup is kept to a minimum. 15. Fishtail Braid

If you have medium-length or long hair, you also have the option of wearing this timeless haircut. If you're tired of wearing plain braids, consider the fish braid style to add some flavor. It complements Indian traditional clothing fairly well. Additionally, it prevents your hair from looking disheveled and keeps the stray locks in place. With such fashionable hairstyles, you may freely enjoy the event. 16. Beach Waves

Once more, a haircut that is always in style and looks stunning whether you are wearing ethnic or western clothing. Without a doubt, this haircut is stunning and glitzy. Try this hairstyle if your hair is short or medium-length. This is quite stylish and complements all formal attire. You would need a curling iron to achieve this style. Additionally, to ensure that the style lasts all night set it with hair spray. 17. Festive Chic Hairstyle with Headbands

Do you enjoy donning headbands and desire to wear your hair down? Try this timeless haircut after that. You can add some waves to your beautiful locks by using a curling iron and keeping them open. Then, secure your hair with a decorative headband. This hairstyle will steal the show from others because it's so simple to execute. Since the centerpiece of this hairstyle is an embellished headband, you don't need much jewelry to complete the look. It gives a classic notion of simplicity and will look fantastic with ethnic clothing like lehengas. 18. Flower braid

This festive hairstyle is lovely for Diwali. The best part is that it is so easy to make. Follow Malaika Arora's lead and dress like the classic Indian diva. Create a center part to achieve this appearance. Then form a low ponytail with all of your hair by gathering it at the nape of your neck. Utilize elastic to hold. Make a standard braid out of the ponytail and fasten it. Take a long jasmine flower rope. At the top of the braid, wrap one end around the elastic and fasten it with hairpins. The other length should be used to round your plait. Use bobby pins at regular intervals to fix. Combine this style with a complex maang tika and substantial ethnic jewelry. 19. The maang-tika look

An exquisitely detailed maang tika on your head can significantly elevate your ethnic attire. This Diwali hairstyle suggestion demonstrates that while the conventional way to wear one is to place it in a tidy middle parting with a bun, braid, or ponytail, it can also look festive in a sloppy updo. If you have loose, beachy curls, this look will look great on you. Make a center part and pull your waves back into a ponytail or fasten them with hairpins at the back. Check to see if the hair is not being pushed sharply away from the face. Your subtle ethnic festival hairdo is complete once you insert your maang tika into the middle part. A few hair strands can be loosened with the tail comb. 20. Messy updo