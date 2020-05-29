3 Practical and easy ways to look stylish ft. Deepika Padukone

We have all been through days when we look at our inspiration board to dress up and realise none of those styles are practical. Find out easy ways to look stylish like Deepika Padukone

When it comes to fashion and style, we often look up to our favourite celebrities for inspiration. While some of their looks are ultra-glamourous and OTT, it is something only they can pull off. So, to come to your rescue here, we have some practical looks served by our leading ladies of B-Town that are easy to recreate and can be worn everywhere from the office to even college.

Our inspiration for today is who clearly loves her jeans and manages to bring something new to the table every time.

First up, we have this ultra-chic and ultra-comfy outfit that she was seen wearing on the airport. To break it down here: mom jeans - comfy, oversized sweater - comfy (extra soft and airy if you steal it from your boyfriend or dad) and lastly, shoes which are also extremely practical. Adding to all this is her extra-large bag which to be honest is a necessity considering the amount of stuff we all carry. This look is effortless and super easy to recreate.

Next, we move on to a more formal look. It is perfect for days you’re running late for work. All you need is a bright coloured blazer jacket and you’ll be good to go. You can either style it with a pair of matching pants or your favourite jeans would do just fine. Stack some jewellery to make a statement and notice how people will notice your stylish new avatar.

If nothing works, just pick a denim jacket and style it with literally anything. Biker shorts, oversized shirt, joggers, leggings, jeans, tee - like we said, anything would work. Just put on your favourite pair of shoes and you’ll be done. It’s practical, easy and works wonders on style front.

Which look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×