3 Simple yet necessary things to keep in mind while buying a pair of jeans

Jeans are something we all practically live in. Since we require them to feel comfortable and look cool, here are some things to keep in mind before investing in a pair.

A great well-fitted pair of denim jeans is one of the most classic and timeless pieces in one's wardrobe. When investing in a pair of jeans you must make sure to keep a few pointers in mind, depending on your style, comfort and body type.

Fit

Always remember to choose a pair of jeans that fit your body type. Know the fit that makes you look and feel good and stick by it. Choose a silhouette and length that would make you look slim and tall depending on your body type. High waist straight leg jeans usually work well with all body types as they add length and accentuate curves.

Whiskering and details like distressing really contribute to making the body look more flattering. Different brands may vary in sizes so I suggest one must try the pair before purchasing and make sure it fits well - I highly recommend that you should not go in for alterations and make sure you pick something that fits well as it is.

Comfort and style

Jeans come in a lot of styles and fits, say - crop, ankle-length, bootleg, high waist, skinny, low rise and so on.

When choosing a pair one must not blindly follow trends and should pick a pair that makes you feel comfortable to be in. Personally, I feel that skinny jeans with lycra fit like leggings and are very easy to wear, they also make the legs look longer and more flattering. Besides that, boyfriend baggy /relaxed fitted jeans are very comfortable and give more room. They can be worn dressed down at home or styled with a nice shirt and pair of heels when one wants to dress up.

Design, details and colour

Denim jeans are usually treated with a wash. Most jeans have a medium blue colour which is a classic wash. If you want to try something more trendy one can go for distressed faded wash which gives a more vintage look or a darker inky blue wash which makes it look more edgy and versatile. If you are experimental you can even give tie-dye, acid washes and colourful denims a try.

Details and design elements like embellishments, tapes, rips, holes, tassels add a cool quotient to a well-fitted pair of jeans.

About the author: Aaina Mahajan - Creative Director & Founder of Mellow Drama

Credits :pinkvilla

