3 times Taapsee Pannu repurposed pieces & here's how you can do it too!

The fashion industry, even more so now, is moving towards a more no-waste and promoting sustainability. But what does that really mean for us? While for an industry it means making choices to reduce waste, to use materials that are better for the environment and to boost local artisans. But what does it mean for us as people who just wear these clothes? How can we be a part of this global movement? Well, for us it means that we should be investing in slow fashion pieces, which means pieces that cause less wear and tear and last longer. Pieces made with materials that are environmentally conscious.

But these pieces will also come at a price point and this is where #WeRepurpose comes in. Another small move that we can make to take a step towards sustainability is by repurposing our outfits and styling them differently for various occasions. For some inspiration, here are times when Taapsee repeated outfits with panache.

Top as blouse

This one was a personal favourite. Also because when I saw this I immediately went into my closet to see which tops would work with a saree and also wore it a couple of times. Taapsee wore this Kanelle pink top with bell sleeves first with bell-bottomed denim and heels and then wore it again with a saree. This is the easier way you can re-wear most of your shirts and tops.

Cropped jacket 2 ways

Another trick that Devki uses over and over again is styling a jacket with Indian wear and then using the same jacket with western wear. Like here, she styled this cropped jacket by Amrich first with this palazzo and asymmetrical kurta combination by the same brand. This was anyway a statement-making combination because of the mix of prints with a nude colour palette. But then stepping away from the palette, she paired this jacket the second time around with a denim skirt and white shirt. To add a little more structure to the look, the stylist cinched in the waist with a tan belt which matched the colour palette of the jacket.

Kurta as a dress

Again a staple, this is the easiest way to go from work to party in minutes. Another Amrich pinstriped desi outfit got a western twist. For the first look, Taapsee wore the outfit as it is with the matching bottoms and cinched in the waist with a broad belt. The best part about this collared kurta is that it didn’t have a slit and was A-line. So she just turned it into a shirt dress, with the same belt but added a jacket and chunky heels to complete the look. Day to night, within MINUTES!

We love it when stylists condone repeating outfits because that gives us a mood board of realistic ideas we can try! What do you think? Should more celebrities be doing this here on out?

