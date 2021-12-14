4 Sustainable fashion brands that will make Christmas gifting a whole lot easier for you

4 Sustainable fashion brands that will make Christmas gifting a whole lot easier for you
Give the best Christmas presents without harming the environment with these brands whose products are locally produced, vegan, natural and cruelty-free, and are packaged in recyclable, eco-friendly packaging. These high-end fashion brands will ensure that your loved one stays in style while also making a conscious effort towards the environment. 

 

Sustainable Men’s Clothing 

DAMENSCH 

This brand provides comfortable yet fashionable clothing for men. From sweatshirts to joggers to underwear, this brand has got you covered! Sustainability is their core mantra and their collection is sustainably sourced with zero wastage. Their packaging is all plastic-free as well as their dyes are sustainable. 

deb7dc8d-755a-4d4b-921e-afb8aeddc741.jpg

Price: Rs.1290

Buy Now

f99c0782-47d8-45fa-bf7a-3d5afa2a158f.jpg

Price: Rs.990

Buy Now

 

Sustainable Luxury Sunglasses

Arnette 

This international brand provides the best luxury sunglasses that are not too expensive and highly durable. The best aspect of these sunglasses is that they are made of sustainable material including bio-based plastic which means that you would be taking a step towards preserving nature by purchasing these. So fake a look and add them to your cart right away! 

2a6e7007-c37b-405b-93ab-2528d5708a41.jpg

Price: Rs.5190

Buy Now

4cc2120b-3121-40da-82f2-112a12e777c6.jpg

Price: Rs.5790

Buy Now

 

1a85483d-5c32-48f8-bb06-75e1a80080e8.jpg

Price: Rs.5090

Buy Now

 

Sustainable Footwear

GreenSole 

Bring sustainability into your footwear with this eco-friendly footwear brand, GreenSole. It is a Peta-approved vegan shoe brand in India that manufactures eco-friendly footwear. Their slippers and sneakers are handcrafted to perfection using sustainable material. They are made from rewashed canvas with a dye print and are extremely comfortable as they feature a memory foam insole. 

f1320a28-3f87-4625-b68c-073214ece126.jpg

Price: Rs.1049

Buy Now

5c0e4252-123d-4466-824c-dd40e776b420.jpg

Price: Rs.2274

Buy Now

 

Sustainable Bags 

DailyObjects

This brand builds a carefully-crafted product line that’s delightful and functional and they believe in inspiring their customers for everyday possibilities. As a contemporary, home-grown Indian brand, they believe in constantly adapting to the modern needs of their consumers. They consciously integrate popular art, i.e. responsive towards our social, cultural, technological surroundings- mainstream and otherwise. Their handbags are handcrafted in India and are made of vegan leather. 

53d43a9c-eb85-4aac-abbc-0b833c8828d9.jpg

Price: Rs.1124

Buy Now

 

82f101c6-54f1-46ac-a1ea-ba14e04e3bcf.jpg

Price: Rs.1199

Buy Now

 

Credits: amazon.in, pexels.com

