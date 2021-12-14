4 Sustainable fashion brands that will make Christmas gifting a whole lot easier for you

Give the best Christmas presents without harming the environment with these brands whose products are locally produced, vegan, natural and cruelty-free, and are packaged in recyclable, eco-friendly packaging. These high-end fashion brands will ensure that your loved one stays in style while also making a conscious effort towards the environment.

Sustainable Men’s Clothing

DAMENSCH

This brand provides comfortable yet fashionable clothing for men. From sweatshirts to joggers to underwear, this brand has got you covered! Sustainability is their core mantra and their collection is sustainably sourced with zero wastage. Their packaging is all plastic-free as well as their dyes are sustainable.

Price: Rs.1290

Price: Rs.990

Sustainable Luxury Sunglasses

Arnette

This international brand provides the best luxury sunglasses that are not too expensive and highly durable. The best aspect of these sunglasses is that they are made of sustainable material including bio-based plastic which means that you would be taking a step towards preserving nature by purchasing these. So fake a look and add them to your cart right away!

Price: Rs.5190

Price: Rs.5790

Price: Rs.5090

Sustainable Footwear

GreenSole

Bring sustainability into your footwear with this eco-friendly footwear brand, GreenSole. It is a Peta-approved vegan shoe brand in India that manufactures eco-friendly footwear. Their slippers and sneakers are handcrafted to perfection using sustainable material. They are made from rewashed canvas with a dye print and are extremely comfortable as they feature a memory foam insole.

Price: Rs.1049

Price: Rs.2274

Sustainable Bags

DailyObjects

This brand builds a carefully-crafted product line that’s delightful and functional and they believe in inspiring their customers for everyday possibilities. As a contemporary, home-grown Indian brand, they believe in constantly adapting to the modern needs of their consumers. They consciously integrate popular art, i.e. responsive towards our social, cultural, technological surroundings- mainstream and otherwise. Their handbags are handcrafted in India and are made of vegan leather.

Price: Rs.1124

Price: Rs.1199

