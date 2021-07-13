The 5 biggest sneaker trends for men in 2021

Whether you are optimistic about the return to social normalcy, or you are just looking to upgrade your collection – check out these latest sneaker trends!

This one is for our favourite sneakerheads! You may hate going shopping with the ladies, but we know you can spend hours obsessing over the perfect shoes. Your shoe collection is precious and very dear to you, and we are here to help you upgrade it! Even though shoe trends rarely move as fast as those in other categories of fashion, they still have something new to offer every season. Read on to discover what is fashionable this year and what trending styles you must check out to have a sneaker collection that is up-to-date!

Ranging from functionality to nostalgic revivals, here are the 5 biggest trends you should shop for this year –

1. Focused on performance

Whether for sweat or for pleasure, performance-driven athletic sneakers are an important takeaway from this year’s trends for men. For the man who cherishes his daily runs, jogs, walks and workouts, these sneakers are a wardrobe necessity. Check out some of these sneakers that are durable, sturdy, flexible and designed to bring forth your best potential!

Robbie Jones Training Shoes for Men

₹ 599.00 – Buy Now.

Bucadia Men’s Running Shoes

₹ 399.00 - 699.00 – Buy Now.

2. Minimalist whites

If neons, reds, and other such shocking colours are just not your style – it’s your time to shine with white sneakers! Going back to the basics has become a huge trend this year as a lot of minimalistic styles have reappeared in men’s sneaker trends. You can opt for the monochromatic classics, dual toned or even striped or accented sneakers to jump on this trend in style!

Adidas Men’s Easy Vulc 2.0 Walking Shoe

₹ 1,518.00 – 2,399.00 – Buy Now.

Adidas Men’s Advantage Tennis Shoes

₹ 1,607.00 – 3,000.00 – Buy Now.

3. Suede detailing

Suede is undoubtedly a classic fabric with a luxurious texture that will never go out of style! Be it the entire exterior or just a few patterns and accents, suede details can elevate any sneaker, and your wardrobe as well! Pairing best with khaki, khadi or corduroy pants, check out these suede shoes to step out looking your suave best!

Puma Men’s PumSmashVulc Sneakers

₹ 1,394.00 – 3,290.00 – Buy Now.

4. Reviving skater style

The skater styles from our younger years are back – the classics and the modernised ones alike! An ode to the skater boys deep inside you, let these sneakers be a fond nostalgic throwback to simpler, more comfortable times!

Vans Old Skool Black White Skate

₹ 1,499.00 – Buy Now.

Converse Men’s Chuck Taylor All Star Summer Daze High Top Sneaker

₹ 2,025.00 – 2,250.00 – Buy Now.

5. Artistic accents

Combining retro styles with modern street fashion, and vintage-inspired graphics makes for a perfect match! Many high fashion labels have announced collaborative and artistic approached with their sneakers – remember the iconic Vans x MoMA and Converse x Brain Dead? Here is a similar style you can check out -

RNG EKO Sneakers

₹ 1,698.00 – Buy Now.

