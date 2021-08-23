5 Branded tops every fashion and brand loving girl must add to her wardrobe right away

Most of the branded clothing items that we purchase, are too over the top and cannot be worn just about everywhere. But we definitely do not want to spend so much and then save them for “special occasions”. Here, we have a list of a few all-rounder branded tops that you can literally wear anytime, anywhere and style in innumerable ways.

Guess Crew Neck T-shirt

The most basic clothing item that every girl must have in her wardrobe is a white crew neck T-shirt since they are extremely comfortable and super versatile. This crew neck T-shirt from Guess is made from pure cotton, making it a comfortable choice on hot days. You can pair this T-shirt with your favourite pair of distressed denims, shorts or even a skirt along with classic white sneakers.

Price: Rs.1679

Buy Now

Guess Off-White Printed Top with Knot Detail

A printed sleeveless top is a must-have for summers and monsoons. It can be styled in a number of ways and will make you look stylish with minimal effort. This top from Guess has a very unique and glamorous back. It features a knot detail on the back, a round neck with a tie-up detail on the back and short grown-on sleeves. It would look best when paired with blue denim jeans or black leggings.

Price: Rs.5999

Buy Now

Guess Yellow Top

The knitted top trend has been raging this year and looks like it is here to stay. So if you haven’t already added a knitted top to your closet, then this is your chance. This lemon yellow knitted top is all things stylish and glamorous. The sleeveless top is decked in lace and beaded detailing along the front neckline. You can pair this top with skinny jeans and a pair of heels and you’re ready to step out in confidence!

Price: Rs.3999

Buy Now

Guess Blue Printed Top

A breezy tank top will act as your saviour on gloomy days when you are just too lazy to make an effort. This blue printed tank top provides an extremely comfortable fit which will make it your favourite in no time. The knitted, printed sleeveless top features a round neck and a curved back hem that is longer than the front. You can wear it with your favourite jeans or tuck it in with a skirt.

Price: Rs.2699

Buy Now

Guess White Semi Sheer Top

If you are looking for a versatile top that you can wear on a casual day or at the beach or for an intimate house party, then you have found the perfect match! This white woven semi-sheer top, features adjustable shoulder straps that form a round neck on the front and a criss-cross detail on the back. The top is embroidered with lace detail on the front, and an asymmetrical hem with the front hem shorter than the back hem. You can literally pair this top with any bottoms you want. You can also opt for either sneakers or heels based on the outing.

Price: Rs.3699

Buy Now