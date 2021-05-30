5 Celeb approved simple and fuss free tricks to follow and look posh on a BUDGET

Always wonder how celebrities manage to look on point no matter what the occasion? Here are some things they keep in mind before stepping out.

While we're all stuck at home this lockdown, stepping out seems like an adventure to some, while it seems like a task to others. Pyjamas sure are comfortable but wearing normal clothes sounds like a dream right now!

While some have been over-achieving during the lockdown, others have just been surviving. Stepping out and not looking chic is something that we're all slightly afraid of.

If anybody knows how to ace off-duty dressing, it is Bollywood's hottest divas. They seldom have hair out of place and manage to look good in everything they wear. We decoded some of their most fabulous looks and listed the simple ways in which you can look your best without overspending.

Stick to the classics

While we're all excited by the idea of dressing up, it's best to stick to the classics unless the occasion calls for it. Basic white tees or shirts paired with jeans never go out of style. If you're on board with the athleisure trend, no harm in stepping out in your favourite set as well! Take a cue from Kiara Advani who styles her athleisure looks in the same shade to look put-together always.

Keep your nails clean and shaped

While getting a manicure during the lockdown is not feasible, the least you can do to ensure you look put together while stepping out is ensure your nails are not overgrown and have sharp edges. Also, if the polish has chipped, use a remover to take it off entirely and reapply. Chipped nails never look good.

Accessorise

When stepping out, if you have noticed your favourite diva, you'd see that she always has her statement accessory with her. For most of Bollywood's leading ladies, their sunglasses and bags are two things they're rarely seen without. Invest in a pair of sunglasses that won't break you and a sturdy handbag that can carry your basic essentials.

Hair in place

Even if everything is going wrong with their outfit, celebrities have ensured that their hair always looks perfect. If not for voluminous locks, to combat second-day hair without a fuss, the slick-back hairdo is their go-to favourite. It looks sophisticated and makes it seem like they've got everything in place. Nothing completes a look the way a perfect hairstyle does!

Layering

If you want to pick things up a little, layer your outfit with a basic denim jacket for a casual event. For a more formal occasion, a structured blazer over a simple tee will do the trick and ensure you look chic!

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Jennifer Aniston: The most ELEGANT Dior gowns sported by celebs

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×