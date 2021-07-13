5 Chic tops that every girl must in her wardrobe to look casual & stylish

Here are trendy and stylish blouses for girls to slay this season. Check it out!

One can never have enough tops in their wardrobe. From date nights, office-ready looks to chilling at home or even looking good at slumber parties, these comfy tops are a must-have. Here are 5 hand-picked fashion pieces that are absolute winners for an everyday chic look. Slay it to your college or office and make sure as you don that style, you are also rocking it in comfort. These products are on sale, so grab them as fast as you can!

Organza Blouse

This tonal hued sheer blouse with pretty flower details on it comes with a band of opaque satin at the bust and a high, ruffled neckline. It's super cool and an out of the box style to look dapper among your girl gang!

V-neck blouse

Covered in multi-coloured floral print, this casual top is both comfy and stylish and can be worn anywhere. It features full sleeves with dainty ties at the sleeve hem. Pair it up with a plain mini skirt and chunky shoes to look top-notch this rainy season.

Smocked high neck top

This sunshine hued summery sleeveless top is a versatile number that you team it with your blazer and pencil skirt for an office-ready look or add a layer of denim jacket and shorts for a chic look for your vacation by the mountains.

Halter neck tank top

The offbeat shade of green suits all skin tones and this flirty tank top is perfect for all events as it puts its desk-to-date night versatility to work for you.

Marsh wash tee-shirt

This super-soft tee shirt is something you would like to wear every day both indoors and outdoors. With marble-washed patterns from subtle to strong to match your mood, it's a subtle style perfect for all weather.

