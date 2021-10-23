5 Chokar Necklaces to add drama to your Diwali look

Upgrade your jewellery collection with time by picking up some splendid jewellery sets. Choker necklaces have paved their way to be the talk of the town this Diwali. Why miss this opportunity to add some drama to your enthnic attire?

Make some way for these choker necklaces to your jewellery box.

1. Choker Design Antique Kundan Necklace Set

Kundan jewellery sets can never go out of fashion. They are here to stay for a longer period of time with constant upgrades. In Diwali flaunt this gold plated crystal kundan jewellery set with earrings to set some higher fashion standards.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 249

2. Gold Plated Pearl Choker Necklace Set

Pearls are rare and make you one of a kind. With this Gold Plated Pearl Choker Necklace Set, people around you can resist adorning your beauty. The large pendant at the centre is the power of attraction. This set is available in multiple colours to suit all of your Diwali attires.

Price: Rs. 1670

Deal: Rs. 185

3. Stone Studded Pearl Choker Necklace Jewellery Set

Stone studded pearls are a must have when you want others to adore your fashion and styling sense. This distinctive piece of jewellery is crafted in 18K gold plating with moti work and stunning antique finish. The red colour of the pearls is something that can make you fall more in love with the choker set.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 349

4. Gold Plated Pearl Choker Necklace Set

Enthic wears call for some traditional jewellery sets. Every type of jewellery adds some kind of drama to your attire and to exhale the drama you need Gold Plated Pearl Choker Necklace Set this Diwali. This set showcases your love for traditional jewellery design. The combination of pearls with gold is definitely mesmerising.

Price: Rs. 2445

Deal: Rs. 271

5. Kundan Choker Set

This choker set helps you to add the missing glamour to your Diwali look. It is a piece of jewellery that makes you look elegant, ethnic and rich. The kundan beads studded like diamonds maximise the beauty of the green pearls hanging downwards. Green is such a colour that can be paired with any solid coloured enthic wear.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 299

Pick these flawless exquisite pieces of choker necklaces and flaunt your Diwali look like a drama queen. These choker necklaces will never let you hold your head high with overflowing compliments and appreciation. Grab your jewellery box and make way for these beauties.

