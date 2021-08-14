5 Classy watch sets under Rs 3000 that you can gift your sister this Raksha Bandhan

We all had a terrible year last year and some of us did not even get the chance to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with our brothers and sisters. This year, it is time to make up for last year as well! Even though your sister and you might not always get along, deep inside you know she deserves the world. A classy watch set will not only show just how much you love her, but is also a good way of telling her that you care (without actually having to say it). Here, we have a few of the best watch sets that are definitely going to make your sister smile wide this Rakhi, and are going to keep her looking stylish and fashionable all year long.

Joker & Witch White & Rose Gold-Toned Angelite Love Triangle Gift Set

Rose gold is a major trend right now. From accessories to clothing, rose gold has been storming the fashion world. Give your sister a piece of the trend with this gift set. It consists of a rose gold watch, ring and a bracelet. The bracelet has ‘Forever family’ engraved on it which will portray your love for her. The white dialed watch features a magnetic metallic strap that can fit any wrist size.

Price: Rs. 2379

Joker & Witch Black & Rose Gold-Toned Kiss Me Love Stack Watch Gift Set

If your sister’s go-to colour is black and if travelling is her favourite thing to do, then gift her this black and rose gold-toned gift set. The gift set will fulfill all your sister’s accessory needs as it consists of a black watch, two rose gold bracelets, four gold finger rings and a pair of gold floral earrings. This beautiful set is just what your sister needs to complete her weekend party look without going over the top. The watch features a magnetic metallic strap that can fit any wrist size.

Price: Rs.2869

Joker & Witch Black Watch Gift Set

Make your sister feel extremely special this Raksha Bandhan with this black and silver gift set. If she prefers silver over gold and rose gold, then this gift set is just perfect for her! It features a stainless steel silver watch, a cuff bracelet, a pair of trendy silver hoop earrings and a silver toned necklace with a star pendant. It is the perfect combination that your sister can style with literally any outfit. The black-dialed watch features a magnetic metallic strap that can fit any wrist size.

Price: Rs.2694

Joker & Witch Black & Silver-Toned Charm Love Stack Watch Gift Set

If you want to go the traditional way this Rakhi, then you can gift your sister this gift set that consists of silver-toned indo-western accessories. This set comprises a stainless steel black watch, two silver bracelets, a traditional choker-like necklace and a pair of silver jhumka earrings. This gift set is sure to give your sister an elegant and classy appeal with a tinge of traditional. The black-dialed watch features a magnetic metallic strap that can fit any wrist size.

Price: Rs.2764

Joker & Witch Women White & Rose Gold-Toned Chestnut Love Triangle Watch Gift Set

If your sister prefers the simple and minimalistic way, then this gift set is what she will love. You can also opt for this set if your sister prefers a suede strap over a stainless steel one. This gift set consists of a tan brown watch with a buckle closure, a statement bracelet and a dainty ring. This gift set is surely going to be a delight for your special sister on this special day.

Price: Rs.1924

