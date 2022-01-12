5 Clutches & potli bags that’ll be your best accessory for this wedding season

Getting ready for a wedding is something that spikes up our anxiety and excitement equally. Since it's the time where you meet all your relatives, cousins and family friends who haven’t met for a long time, the pressure to look extra is not nil! While saree, lehengas or shararas can help you glam up your style, the right choice of accessories are important to cut the picture right. Handbags thus become a significant part of your wedding ready getup. Here are 5 stylish options from Amazon to choose from.

Embroidered Red Clutch

Red is a stunning colour especially for the occasion of a wedding ceremony. This rich-looking embroidered clutch bag has a self-locking spring lock and a detachable gold polish shoulder chain. It’s an excellent pick to team up with your red, gold or ivory hued saree.

Price: Rs 349

Buy Now

Silk Potli Bags

With a beaded chain handle and intricately embroidered floral design on silk, this bag brings that Indian touch that’ll gell well with your wedding-ready attire. These mini bags have enough storage space to keep your phones, earphones, pins, lipsticks and other essentials safely.

Price: Rs 461

Buy Now

Regal Red Purse

This beautiful piece is handcrafted to perfection and can be a killer choice to look rocking at your party. This embroidered red purse comes with 2 compartments with two zips closer.

Price: Rs 340

Buy Now

Multi-Colour Printed Clutch

This handmade weaved grip designed by Mammon is furnished with a self-locking spring lock to guard your fundamentals. Secured with a gold clean fringe, the carefully assembled box grip is simple and advantageous to utilise. It is an ideal embellishment for parties, social events with companions and considerably more.

Price: Rs 449

Buy Now

Potli Style Sling Bag

If embroidery works and vibrant colours are not your things, minimise the bling and opt for this classy and sleek pastel pink sling bag that features a potli style design. You can also carry them to your office, parties and clubbing.

Price: Rs 641

Buy Now

ALSO READ: Fashion in the third wave: Precautionary measures designers are taking amid the Omicron spread