5 Comfortable yet stylish shoes EVERY girl needs to own that are perfect for all occasions

Every shoe you possess is not your regular pair, instead it is your BFF in disguise! Here are the 5 shoes every girl ought to own that can be taken to almost all occasions.

What if you can keep your best friends forever? Life will be filled with fun and drama as each of your friends brings something different to the table. Just like that in real life, a girl needs her 5 besties inside her shoe closet as well.

Slider shoes

When you are feeling down and wanted a cosy hug, they are the ones who will be available for you 24*7 or you can say the 3 a.m. friend everyone deserves in their life. Their love for you is unconditional and the philosophy they believe in is “breeze through life”. Their attitude is all about being Chillax and makes the other person too. Easily reachable, accessible, adjustable and comforter are some of the synonyms.

Ballet Flats

They are super organized, always on time and always keep their promises. This is the friend that we turn to for reassurance because we always want “mom” to approve. She is the one who always makes the right decision for everyone and manages to wake up on time, look presentable and kill it. Flexible, bendable, petite, hustler yet organised are some of the basic characteristics of this member.

Kitten heels

Crazy could even be an understatement… this friend is pretty much just all over the place, and we love her for it. She will keep you running around all day and night and somehow always has the energy of a five-year-old – we are never really sure where she gets it from, but it’s nice to have a good laugh now and then. She keeps the friend group fun and way more interesting by bringing the drama. Carefree, spotlight craver, stand out from the crowd, full of drama, party animal/ dance lovers define them fully.

Wedge heel

The only person in the friend group who can somehow convince the whole squad to drop what they are doing and make the most of the day. Stabilising, a-lister attacking, mediator, soother and the alleviator is the significance of this member.

Block heels

We all have that one friend who is the Miss Perfectionist and the wise owl of the group. They are dependable and always have our backs. Having said that they are the ones who you look up to and get inspired by for the outside world they are sassy and peppy but inside they are tough and grounded.

Whatever your friend type may be, all friend groups still have one thing in common: we are always there for each other. No matter how crazy, loud, or emotional your friends are – you know you can always come to them for absolutely anything. Similarly, whatever the mood you are having you can always open your shoe closet and put on these shoes to feel like home!

About the author: Veena Ashiya, Founder & Chief Energy Officer of Monrow

