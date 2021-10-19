5 Different types of shirts every suave man must try this Diwali

The festive season has only just started and with Diwali less than a month away, the pressure of deciding an outfit is upon all of us. Now who said only girls get to dress up? If you are someone who does not like the traditional kurtas, then you can opt for a classy shirt that will help you make a statement just the same.

Button Down Shirt

Shirt Theory Striped Cotton Shirt

You can rarely go wrong with these classic types of shirts. A button-down shirt is a must in your wardrobe as it is a perfect balance between casual and smart. The rich texture of this shirt makes it a sumptuous addition to your closet. This versatile shirt can be paired with chinos and brogues for grabbing dinner with family on Diwali.

Price: Rs.1899

Buy Now

Checked Shirt

Shirt Theory Checked Cotton Shirt

Cool, casual, and chequered is a spiffy style statement. The utility of flannel shirts makes them a closet compulsion. You can also use these shirts for layering. If you have to dress up for a close knit lunch or dinner with your family on Diwali then you can layer this shirt over a plain T-shirt or wear it as it is with jeans.

Price: Rs.749

Buy Now

Linen Shirt

Shirt Theory Linen Casual Shirt

Debonair and dashing, linen shirts will be your next fashion obsession. The airy and breathable fabric makes it a summer season bonanza. Investing in a linen shirt is definitely worth it because of the sheer elegance of the fabric. They are lightweight, comfortable and always look flattering. Pair this linen shirt with khakhis or solid jeans for a flamboyant look this Diwali.

Price: Rs.2099

Buy Now

Mandarin Collar Shirt

Shirt Theory Casual Shirt

Bring on your classy game with a mandarin collar shirt. The band collar shirt will look exceptionally sophisticated for a dinner with your family this Diwali. This modern men’s shirt style keeps you away from the hassles of ties and bows. These types of shirts can be worn with crisply creased trousers for a formal look, or with chinos or fitted jeans for a semi-formal look.

Price: Rs.1399

Buy Now

Denim Shirt

Shirt Theory Denim Casual Shirt

Who said denim is just for bottomwear? Categorised as everyday wear, denim shirts make you look refreshing in a crowd. These types of shirts have a very distinct style. A sustainable piece of clothing, denim might fade with time but will always look dapper. You can wear this shirt with chinos or a contrasting pair of jeans for a family gathering. A pair of white jeans with this shirt will make for an extremely stylish look.

Price: Rs.1299

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion