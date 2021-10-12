5 Ethnic wear for men to look dapper this festive season

Men love to flaunt themselves with all the swag and style. Be it western, formal, or traditional, they don’t miss any opportunity to turn heads wherever they go. The festive season is around the corner and the on-going sale on Amazon is alarming all the men audience to update and refashion their ethenic closet with a touch of urbanity and dapperness.

To all the handsome hunks out there, we make shopping easy for you by showcasing some stylish yet comfortable enthnic wears that you could seize this festive season.

1. Men's Cotton & Linen Angrakha Short Kurta

This angrakha short kurta is for men who are not so found of enthnic wears. But due to the alarming signs of the festive season, they can add a tinge of traditional attire in their casual fashion statement. This kurta is made up of linen and cotton that ensures 100 percent comfort. You can pair it with denims and look dapper like never before. Don't miss to complete the complete with some traditional kolhapuris or derby shoes.

Price: Rs. 499

2. Silk Navy Blue Kurta Pyjama and Printed Nehru Jacket

Men who are a sheer fan of traditional attire should grab this Silk Navy Blue Kurta Pyjama & Printed Nehru Jacket. The kurta, churidar pyjama and the floral coat can help men to highlight their swag with an ease. The silk fabric shines and the mandarin collar adds an extra element of traditional yet modern style of dressing. The floral Nehru coat can be mixed with other outfits and the navy blue knee length kurta and be worn individually. Styling made easy with this ethnic wear!

Price: Rs.1274.25

3. Cotton Blended kurta churidar set

Want to keep your traditional outfit simple yet elegant? This side buttoned kurta is perfect for you. The cotton fabric provides all kinds of comfort that you need in any type of climate. The white churidar at the bottom is a patent at the time of festivals. Grab your favourite side buttoned kurta now!

Price: Rs. 599-759

4. Casual Cotton Blend kurta Pajama set

Cotton kurtas with pajamas have a separate fan following. Be it a small gathering or a big celebration amidst the festival, this kurta finds its way to perfection. The simple cotton straight kurta has a checkered design that makes the kurta stand out loud. There are multiple pastel colours to suit every man's taste, occasion and most importantly the budget.

Price: Rs. 899

5. Men's Slim Kurta

Slim fit traditional wear is in high demand as it helps men to look dapper with an ease. Generally, this side buttoned style kurta has a lovely rustic orange colour that creates magic. You can pair it with denims or simple white churidar to amp up your enthnic wear. The contemporary touch of the kurta is all that you need in the current era. Make it yours before it is gone!

Price: Rs. 572-651

Men are no longer lagging behind in the field of fashion. Be it shoes, sunglasses, watches or OOTD, their fashion statement is to the point as much as their beard and jawline. When the festive season is on, these ethenic wear comes to your rescue of those who refill their traditional closet every year. Girls can gift these to their male buddies whereas men can amp up their looks with ease.

