5 expert approved steps to declutter your wardrobe

When it comes to your wardrobe, there needs to be a method. And now that we all have the time to apply the said method, here’s an expert showing us how to do it the right way.

Here’s the usual scenario, you have a closet full of clothes. But you only wear the same 5-6 over and over again. Do you know why? Because those pairs are regularly washed, cleaned, ironed and organised. Which means that they are always ready to wear. Know what we are getting at? The thing is, when you do decide to wear something else you realise that something might not fit anymore, it isn’t ironed or that you don’t feel like wearing it. This is why organising your wardrobe over and over again and keeping it fresh is imperative. SO, we thought we could touch base with designer Arpita Mehta for a step-by-step to decluttering the closet like a boss. Here’s what she had to say.

Step 1: Empty the entire wardrobe on the floor. Yes, it will look messy, but you need to be able to look at everything you own.

Step 2: Start separating your clothing from your accessories. And then segregate your clothes into occasion wear. So starting with, daily wear, at-home wear, ethnic wear, gym wear, etc.

Step 3: Now, it’s time to congregate. Arpita also suggests that you make a box of clothes you’d only wear during your vacations and set it aside. This would give you more space for your daily clothing.

Step 4: Stop hoarding! Try on your clothes, if they don’t fit right now and won’t fit in a couple of months, then it’s gotta go. Also, clothes you haven’t worn in over a year need to either move to your wear more often pile, or if you suddenly don’t like it, it will need to go.

Step 5: Now that there’s more space (hopefully?) and you have a process set, it is also time to protect your clothes. Before putting your clothing back inside, clean out the entire inside of the wardrobe and disinfect before you put your clothes back in.

Finally, make a mental note to do this every 3 months and reward yourself with some chocolate. You did it!

