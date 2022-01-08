5 Fashion essentials every fierce Capricorn woman needs to have in her wardrobe

Capricorns are known to be ambitious, persistent and disciplined. They are powerful people who do not like too much femininity and prefer something bolder, sophisticated and charismatic. Capricorns are the queens of getting dressed in a hurry and somehow making it look high end. They enjoy a balance of streamlined professional pieces with comfort for all-day wear. Here are a few fashion essentials every Capricorn woman needs to have.

Blue Washed Jeans

It doesn’t matter whether you prefer skinnies, wide-leg crops or even loose boyfriend jeans, so long as they are a simple blue wash, fit perfectly and feature little to no distressing, because let’s face it: even if you’re stressed as hell, distress is the last thing you want to put on display.

Price: Rs.958

Leather Tote Bag

Bag lady is not a Capricorn energy. As a Capricorn lady, you need something not too big, not too small, but just the right size to fit all your daily essentials. You like to keep things practical and simple, yet stylish. So an elegant leather tote bag will work wonders as an accessory to your formal as well as casual wear.

Price: Rs.999

White Button-Downs

As an earth sign, you value practicality, integrity and consistency. As a Capricorn, you value looking sharp and kept together all the time. So, what’s more pragmatic and professional than a freshly ironed white button-down? You can style it with denim jeans, leather pants or even a cute skirt.

Price: Rs.499

Loafers

Loafers are timeless but not boring. Comfortable but not dowdy. Dressy but not fancy. As a Capricorn fashionista, loafers are the greatest footwear of all time, and pretty ideal for all those day-to-evening jam-packed agendas you plan for yourself.

Price: Rs.699

Slip Dress

Even more versatile than a little black dress, is a mid-length, solid-colored slip dress that can be dressed up or down to fit basically any occasion. Headed to work? Layer a boxy turtleneck sweater over and pair with tall leather boots. Dinner with the family? A cardigan and pair of pointy-toe flats should do the trick. Going out with friends? Slip on those kitten heels and a pair of statement earrings and, suddenly, you’re ready to dance the night away.

Price: Rs.1499

