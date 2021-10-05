5 Grand & elegant chandbalis to steal from Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale

The beautiful moon-shaped chandbali earrings came into existence during the Mughal rule who also kept the crescent symbol in their coinage. Though it was endorsed by the womenfolk of Hyderabad's famous Nizam family, the first of its kind was designed in Rajasthan in the 19th century and adorned by royal ladies. Today, these statement-making earrings are just enough to complete your accessory department and amp up your festive ready look. Here are 5 grand-looking chandbalis that you should consider gifting yourself from the mega sale event going on on Amazon.

Gold-Plated Traditional Chandbali

These gold plated earrings adorned with white pearls can go well with any colour outfit, especially white. Keep the jewellery away from direct heat, water, perfumes, deodorants and other strong chemicals as they may react with the metal or plating.

Price: Rs 1199

Deal: Rs 383

Chandbalis with Kundan and Pearl Work

This 3 layered beaded chandbali earring set is crafted in gold plated finish and also features Kundan and pearl work. Its floral design and shoulder-grazing structure is perfect for ladies with an oval or square face type.

Price: Rs 2999

Deal: Rs 499

Floral Earrings

Traditional designs are the identity of Indian women and a symbol of grace. These elegant Kundan stone studded earrings are a winning choice to look bright and cheerful for any grand event.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 369

Antique Gold Earrings

Flaunt your distinct style statement by wearing traditional and effortlessly graceful jewellery that steals eyes and grabs all attention.

Price: Rs 1330

Deal: Rs 227

Multi-layered Chandbalis

These colourful multi-layered earrings can go well with pink, green, white coloured ensembles and is a statement-making piece that can complete your look. You can ditch other heavy-duty jewellery and trust your chandbalis to elevate your style.

Price: Rs 1633

Deal: Rs 227

